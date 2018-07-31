That the redshirt freshmen, Johnson and Robinson, aren't going to go down without a fight. Robinson showed up in great shape at 265 pounds, and Johnson showed some excellent pass rushing chops, picking up two sacks in the spring game and causing some havoc in practices. The starters are set, with Durham and Clemons. The two have switched sides, so Durham will be on the right side, the class pass rusher's side, with Clemons on the left side. All eyes will be on Durham, who dominated after entering the starting lineup for conference play last year, but Jimbo Fisher has praised the improvement of Clemons over the past several months.

One way or the other, some of the freshmen are going to be needed. Brown and Wright appear to fit the bill of the larger, run stuffing ends while Wilson and Martin are smaller, faster pass rushers. Some, or all of them will have to be ready to play in 2018.