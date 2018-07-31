DE rebuild complete?
AggieYell.com continues its preseason breakdown of each position group on the 2018 Texas A&M football team with a restocked group at defensive end.
Returning players
Landis Durham (Sr.; 6'3", 255; 56 tackles, 12 TFL, SEC-leading 11 sacks; pre-season All-SEC)
Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6'5", 265; 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack)
Tyree Johnson (RS-Fr.; 6'4', 250; redshirted)
Ondario Robinson (RS-Fr.; 6'3", 265; redshirted)
Camron Horry (RS-Fr.; 6'5", 270; redshirted, moved from tight end after spring practice)
New arrivals
Max Wright (6'4", 270 lbs.; 70 tackles, 19 TFL, 8 sacks in 2016 at Katy Taylor High School)
Bobby Brown (6'4". 282 lbs.; 40 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks in 2017 at Arlington Lamar High School)
Jeremiah Martin (6'5". 240 lbs.; 89 tackles, 47 TFL, 30.5 sacks at San Bernadino (Calf.) Cajon High School)
Tyree Wilson (6'6", 230; 126 tackles, 38 TFL, 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries at New London West Rusk)
What we learned in the spring
That the redshirt freshmen, Johnson and Robinson, aren't going to go down without a fight. Robinson showed up in great shape at 265 pounds, and Johnson showed some excellent pass rushing chops, picking up two sacks in the spring game and causing some havoc in practices. The starters are set, with Durham and Clemons. The two have switched sides, so Durham will be on the right side, the class pass rusher's side, with Clemons on the left side. All eyes will be on Durham, who dominated after entering the starting lineup for conference play last year, but Jimbo Fisher has praised the improvement of Clemons over the past several months.
One way or the other, some of the freshmen are going to be needed. Brown and Wright appear to fit the bill of the larger, run stuffing ends while Wilson and Martin are smaller, faster pass rushers. Some, or all of them will have to be ready to play in 2018.
Projected depth chart
Durham/Johnson/Martin
Clemons/Wright/Brown