Deluge of 3's buries Aggies at Florida

For the fourth straight game, the inability to score, coupled with turnovers and poor 3-point defense has led to a loss. On Saturday night, it was an 89-70 pummeling at the hands of No. 3 Florida.

The Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC) shot 39% from the field and turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 15 points for the Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC).

A&M did not shoot well in the first half, making 12 of 29 shots from the field and three of seven three-pointers -- three of their first four. But the second half was an abject disaster, as A&M shot less than 37% from the floor and made two of 10 3-point attempts. The Aggies did not score in the last three minutes of the game, as Florida went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach.

"What we did tonight is better, but not good enough," coach Buzz Williams said.

The Aggies were led by Zhuric Phelps' 16 points, while forward Pharrel Payne added 14 and eight rebounds. Point guard Wade Taylor's shooting struggles continued, as he scored just 11 points on three of 11 shooting from the field. Taylor was scoreless at halftime, when the Aggies trailed 45-34.

Florida's sharpshooters had no such trouble. For the fourth straight game, an opponent set a career-high in 3-pointers made, with guard Will Richard making nine of 13 3's en route to a game-high 25 points.

In spite of their offensive woes, the Aggies were in a position to make it a game with less than 10 minutes remaining. A&M slowly gnawed away at the Florida lead, making it a six-point game with 9:56 remaining after Taylor hit his first basket from the field, a runner that made it 60-54. Florida’s Thomas Haugh responded with a basket, but Phelps sank a jumper that cut the lead back to six with 9:19 left.

Richard hit a 3 to make it 65-56 with 8:26 left, but Taylor responded seconds later with a 3 of his own to cut the lead back to six. But when Richard hit another 3 at the 7:34 mark, there was no Aggie response.

“I think the run that we were on, we were getting consecutive stops and, in some of that, we were scoring, but the separation was that we weren’t getting consecutive stops in the last six-and-a-half, seven-and-a-half minutes,” Williams said.

The Aggies have regularly dominated opponents in the offensive rebounding department and in second chance points, but that was not the case Saturday night. A&M had 15 offensive rebounds to Florida’s 14, and 19 second chance points to the Gators’ 18. Most importantly, however, Florida controlled the offensive glass down the stretch, allowing for 3-point baskets that would prove fatal.

“I think the thing that hurt us the most was their work on the offensive glass,” Williams said. “They did a really good job on the offensive glass in the last eight minutes.”