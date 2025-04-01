Expiration Date Reached

Texas A&M has had its share of egomaniacs as coaches -- Jimbo Fisher, Kevin Sumlin, and, of course, Jim Schlossnagle. Williams isn't any different. the approach may be, but it's still all about him.

This "TeamCoachBuzz" on Twitter and #GetBetter -- those aren't A&M things. Those are Buzz things. The reading lists, the motivational talks on social media? Those weren't to build the A&M brand. Those were to build the Buzz brand. There was always something else besides the job that had was running neck-in-neck in terms of importance.

Now, on the coaching side, he was eerily like Jimbo. The spotlight was going to be on him, it had to be on him, and he was going to do things his way, no matter who's toes he stepped on. And, perhaps most importantly, he absolutely refused to do anything about a terrible, antiquated and ineffective offense.

The yin and yang of Buzz goes something like this:

Buzz taught a class at A&M to help the student body!

He never reached the Sweet 16, something Billy Kennedy did twice.

Buzz makes good men out of his players!

Those good men were 150th in scoring offense, 325 in 3-point shooting and 275th in free throw percentage.

Buzz instills loyalty in his players! They love him!

Very true. And he couldn't get to the Sweet 16 with eight very good seniors.

Buzz prays over his players at season's end!

He just bailed on a program that was going to need a quick rebuild after the team that was supposed to make a big run didn't.

Buzz represented A&M well!

What are we doing here, running a feel-good happy house or a basketball program?

Every year, it was the same thing, just like Jimbo: coach grabs attention, coach goes with same approach, program disappoints. It was just a variation on the same theme. When he got up on the podium in Denver and said his team had to rebound well to win because they couldn't shoot, he admitted that a team of his own design was woefully deficient. And that's on him -- not Trev Alberts, Mark Welch, John Sharp or whoever. He made that roster, and it was seriously lacking.

Buzz likes to paint himself as some small town Texas simpleton who has learned from hard knocks. Some of that may be true, but it's also self-aggrandizing. Like Fisher, he thinks he knows best and will throw fits to get his way. He did it with the Wade Taylor jersey hanging, which he admitted he handled poorly. That was probably the straw that broke the camel's back, because people were tired of the act.

Right at six years.

I get that there will be some Aggies that will be upset at Williams' leaving because he developed men of character. And that's a very good thing -- but that's not why you hire a basketball coach. You hire them to win, and he didn't when it mattered. And, when the going got tough, he's bailing.

From a reporter's perspective, Buzz was tiresome. His press conferences would go 20 minutes and you'd get maybe two quotable lines. But he'd have advice for student reporters, snarky comments for veteran columnists who dared criticize him, a lot of analytics and maybe a little Nietzsche. But you weren't gonna get a direct answer on why his team repeatedly ran the shot clock down to low single digits before jacking up a contested 3, which they couldn't make.

So yes, I am weary of the act. I'm not sad he's leaving. If I need a motivational speaker, I can watch YouTube.

Buzz does things his own way. He has no interest in altering his ways. That's the big reason why people get fed up with him, and he gets fed up with them, after six years or so.

So, in honor of Buzz Williams and his deep thoughts that have nothing to do with winning basketball games, I bring you a quote from Oliver Cromwell that was echoed by Tory Member of Parliament Leo Amery to Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain after the Nazi invasion of Norway in 1940:

“You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!"

And that's all I have to say about that.