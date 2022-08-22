Evan Stewart setting high expectations
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Evan Stewart.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
2021 stats (at Frisco Liberty High School): 22 catches, 487 yards, 3 TD in 3 games; 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
Projected 2022 role: Starting wide receiver
The Aggies racked up an incredible amount of talent in the 2022 class, but Stewart was the first to impress with an amazing spring. He was the offensive MVP -- the first true freshman to win that award under Jimbo Fisher -- and had more than a few "Wow" moments. He's continued that performance this summer and has been with the first team the whole time. The Aggies are looking to be a lot more explosive this year, and Stewart could be a big part of that.