Five - Star Evan Stewart is an Aggie

Frisco, TX, five star wide receiver Evan Stewart committed to Texas A&M on Monday evening. He selected the Aggies over Texas, Florida, Alabama and LSU.

Stewart was once committed to the Longhorns for a short time, but the relationships and future that Jimbo Fisher is building at Texas A&M ultimately won out.

“Evan Stewart is as smooth as they come and super fast so he keeps maximum pressure on defensive backs,” - Adam Gorney.

Stewart took an official visit to A&M in late October when the Aggies hosted South Carolina. He also returned for the Auburn game for an unofficial visit.