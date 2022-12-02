King, A&M's starting quarterback at the beginning of each of the last two seasons, found it difficult to stay on the field. A broken leg ended his 2021 season and week 2, and his inconsistency led him to the bench in week 3 of this season. He got the job back after Max Johnson's injury at Mississippi State, but lost it again after a shoulder injury against South Carolina.

King would start again against Florida when Conner Weigman was knocked out with the flu, but a pair of turnovers helped turn a 24-17 halftime lead into a 41-24 loss.

Even though he was suffering an ankle injury and cracked ribs, King threw for 253 yards and got the Aggies one play from a massive upset against then-No. 1 Alabama in a 24-20 loss.

For the season, King threw for 1,220 yards, 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The interceptions were the only ones thrown by an Aggie quarterback this season.

King will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining due to the additional COVID year. For his Aggie career, King completed 128 of 226 passes for 1,579 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

King's departure leaves entrenched starter Conner Weigman, veteran Max Johnson and redshirt freshman Eli Stowers as the three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.