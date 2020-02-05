Outstanding vision and extremely elusive at the line of scrimmage. Has the ability to change direction and go in a different direction from where the play was designed if a hole opens up. Takes a little while to get up to speed, but once he gets into the open field, you’re not going to catch him. Is also a very good receiver out of the backfield and can take the ball the distance if he catches the ball in space. Extremely productive in one of the country’s better high school football regions, Hubbard could be a very underrated player in this class.