Hubbard adds needed depth at RB
Texas A&M's final addition to the 2020 class is at a needed position, with RB Darvon Hubbard signing on Wednesday.
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 6 feet, 210 pounds
Chose A&M over: LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Utah and others
2019 stats: 2,033 total yards, 30 TD
2020 projection: The Aggies need a backup running back to Isaiah Spiller, which is why they pursued Hubbard after the early signing period. He will get a chance to compete for that position starting in the summer.
Analysis of A&M's latest commit
Outstanding vision and extremely elusive at the line of scrimmage. Has the ability to change direction and go in a different direction from where the play was designed if a hole opens up. Takes a little while to get up to speed, but once he gets into the open field, you’re not going to catch him. Is also a very good receiver out of the backfield and can take the ball the distance if he catches the ball in space. Extremely productive in one of the country’s better high school football regions, Hubbard could be a very underrated player in this class.