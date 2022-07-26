Jarred Kerr joins talented safety group

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 173 pounds

2021 stats (at Lexington High School): Injured; 114 tackles, 3 INT in 2020



Projected 2022 role: Backup safety

One of the more overlooked parts of the 2022 class, Kerr not only put up huge numbers on both sides of the ball in 2020 (1,519 yards of total offense, 18 TD), but won the 3A state long jump title. He's dealt with numerous injuries since, which kept him out of spring practice, but he should be good to go this fall. He may have to do some adjusting to the speed of the college game, but he's blessed with plenty of natural talent.