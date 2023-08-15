Here's some of what Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had to say during his weekly press conference:

On the overall health of the team (beyond TE Donovan Green's injury)

"The health of the team is real good. We’ve had a few nicks and knacks, where guys miss a day here, a practice here, but we’re really healthy. Probably as healthy as any time I’ve had in a long, long time."



On the tight end group without Green

"Max (Wright) sat out the scrimmge, he was a little banged up. Jake Johnson’s had a really good camp. Theo caught seven or eight balls in the scrimmage. He’s really starting to grow and emerge. You’ve got Garza in that position and we’ve got Jaden Platt, another young guy who’s gotten a lot of snaps. All of those guys are playing really well…we have good numbers there."

On if he'll go with a running back by committee approach in 2023, with Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens

"I think it’s determined by how many guys deserve to play. Sometimes you have two, three or even four. Sometimes you have one or maybe two. It’s also by each guy’s durability. Some guys can carry the ball 20 or 30 times and it doesn’t bother them. Other guys, it’s 15 touches."

His thoughts on Saturday's scrimmage

"Physicality was good. You always want more consistency. Some of the older guys, we gave them a set number of plays and got them out. On both sides of the ball, offense and defense, I was pleased with the physicality (of the lines)."

Discussing the offensive line

"Chase Bisontis is doing a great job. Dametrious Crownover is having a great camp. Getting Deuce (Fatheree) in the mix, he didn’t scrimmage, but he’ll be in the next one. Mark Nabou has become a jack of all trades. TJ Shanahan is a young guy we really like. Trey Zuhn…the things he played through last year, banged and bruised for an entire season. That is a tough son of a gun. And he is playing really good football right now. I've really been pleased with how they've come on."



And the defensive line

"DJ Hicks, for a young guy, we saw his ability. Shemar Turner, nobody loves football more than Shemar Turner. LT (Overton) has really flashed at times. I’ve been really been pleased with Malick Sylla. He’s long, he can run, he can change direction. He and Enai White…they can track guys down, they can spy quarterbacks…they really jumped out there."

Discussing the freshman defensive backs