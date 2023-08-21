Here's some of what Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had to say during his weekly press conference Monday:

On Saturday's scrimmage

"That'll be the last full contact one. It was very physical; I think the physicality was good on both lines of scrimmage. There were a lot of hits, a lot of competitiveness in all periods, and I think both sides had their moments of doing well, but very pleased. Another thing is we stayed healthy. No injuries that would keep people out or lose them for the year. You always worry about doing those scrimmages before you go into them. But I like more consistency, which I like to see in the execution on both sides of the ball and both sides of the ball make plays when the other guy still did it right which is good. You want to take advantage of mistakes the other team makes but you don't always have to have that happen to make a play. You want to guys be able to beat an offensive lineman on a run block or a pass block and really shed a play, or a receiver be tightly covered quarterback make a tight throw and again, making competitive contested catches are gonna be able to break a tackle or make a great open field (move). There was a lot more of that, there was a lot more consistency within the framework of what we were trying to do."



On the quarterback competition between Conner Weigman and Max Johnson

"We're still going; we haven't announced anything yet. But (I'm) very pleased with both guys. Those guys had really good moments on the day, make big plays, make consistent plays, you know, execute third down, make plays in the red zone, make plays in two minutes. Also coming off the goal line, how comfortable you feel with what you put on their back. I was very pleased. And our two young guys are developming very well. (Jaylen) Henderson and Marcel (Reed), I thought, really did a nice job."



On what's different as a "CEO coach"

"Mainly administratively. And just spending more time on certain things that you're back and forth on a lot of times you can say 'Alright, you're in the office ... here's what we're going over. This is the thing for the day to get taken care of and done well, whether it's dealing with recruiting people ... the decisions you make maybe even defensively, special teams wise, we're able to spend more time in those areas. Also in future ideas of what you want to do within your organization, future plans of things that your organization needs; it's not just facilities, but staff, supporting staff ... and it also frees you up at times to even expand on offensive stuff where that room is there. You're expanding on some other opponents inside or other ideas that are going on in football that they're having a game plan on how to do things and you have a lot more people that can diversify and do I call exploratory exercises of finding information about different things you want to do in all three phases of of what you're trying to do."

On whether the change in roles means less teaching of the game

"It can enhance it, because you're teaching it when you're on the field you're gonna go in a meeting you do things and also you got more time to meet with players privately. You've got a lot of time to meet, have individual meetings with players ... you can pull them into your office and go over specific things. Guys can come up during the day and talk about things and get to know them better, but also these are specific things I see, when other times you're game planning all the time. So individually with players, relationships, all those types of things make a difference. Sometimes you even coach as much or more in those situations."

Discussing freshman offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and other members of the freshman class

"(He's) very mature physically, very mature emotionally. Learning well, and taking that responsibility; that's the part you need to worry about, and he's been doing it since the spring. I've been playing with our whole freshman class. I think there's a group of them that I think will help us and play significant time and significant roles this season early for us, and it's not because of lack of other players but because their ability to make plays and their maturity."

The biggest area of improvement from the first to the second scrimmage

"Consistency. On why you did things and how things were executed. I mean, not just the result of it, but ... the operation of it, from making the call, to putting the hat on a hat, to fill in the right gap on defense, to roll in the right coverage or making the right check or how the route (There) was less blown assignments, but more consistency in the techniques in which they use knowledge of what they were doing more confident and how they played and they think they played faster. And it showed. I think we played faster, quicker and more physical. When you know what you're doing and you're confident what you're doing that allows you to do that. And I thought we did that as a group on both sides of the ball."

On running backs Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens (and David Bailey)

"All those guys have talent. Those guys can run the football and I was very pleased with our production out of the backfield. Running game and catching and picking up blitzes. That group has done a really good job . Marquel (Blackwell) has done a great job with those guys. Amari ran well ,Reuben ran tremendously well, Le'Veon went...They all had plays, broke tackles, got tough yards. I'm telling you, those those guys had a really good day Saturday, knock on wood. And then Bailey, our big guy, coming in has done a real nice job."

On freshman LB Taurean York

"I tell him he's18 going on 30. And I say that from the standpoint of how he learned how he acts, how he handles things, deals with things, makes calls and has a great understanding of the game of football. He's a very intelligent guy and a very well-rounded guy, he's a really good kid. As a freshman, to can go out there and make calls for you as a linebacker, and that made him get guys in the right position and do things and orchestrate things doesn't always happen for a true freshman."

On offensive linemen Deuce Fatheree and Bryce Foster