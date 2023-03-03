Going to be putting in a FutureCast in favor of Texas A&M for four-star S Jaydan Hardy from Lewisville, TX. The four-star S has been in Aggieland a handful of times. He is one of the main targets of this 2024 defensive recruiting class and is one of the best overall players in the state of Texas. Miami is a school who is deeply into this recruitment and other schools, including Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, are also in this one. He tells me he will visit A&M this spring. He is finding out the date.

My bold prediction this time around is Taylor Tatum RB from Longview, TX. He is Texas A&M number 1 target at RB this class and has a very good reason for it. His film is very impressive and could climb up the rankings for that Number 1 RB spot in the class of 2024. Georgia, USC, Michigan and Texas are all schools reaching out to Tatum. But, from sources I've talked to, they feel the Aggies have a good lead at the moment and another visit could bring a lot of momentum for A&M.

Next, going to put a FutureCast in for LSU to land the best player in the state of Texas. Colin Simmons from Duncanville, TX and is the Number 1 Edge rusher in the class of 2024. The main schools here are Georgia, LSU, Texas and TCU. Texas A&M hasn't really been in much communication with Colin and Colin has had little interest in the Aggies.

Next Prediction will be four-star OT from Clear Springs, TX is Blake Ivy. Texas A&M has been recruiting him for a while and certainly there is a mutual interest between the two. He is a silent kid and doesn't do a lot to talk to the media. Baylor, Texas, and A&M are the schools standing out here and were told A&M leads at the moment. One more visit and a commitment could be on the way shortly after.