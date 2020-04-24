A 4-star recruit out of McKinney, Madubuike redshirted in 2016. He played in all 13 games in 2017, then broke out in 2018 in Mike Elko’s defense. He picked up 40 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on a vastly improved improved defense.

With Kingsley Keke, Daylon Mack and Landis Durham gone in 2019, Madubuike became the focal point of opponents’ offensive schemes. He responded with another fine season, racking up 45 tackles, 11.5 TFL and another 5.5 sacks and was named a second team All-SEC selection by the AP.

“Justin is very physical and twitchy,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He is so strong at the point of attack, and I say at times violent. He has the ability to create so much leverage with his athleticism. He can bend. He can run. He has great pass rush skills for an inside player. I think he will have a great pro career.”

Madubuike will join fellow teammates Mack and Otaro Alaka in Baltimore, as the Ravens look to continue to perch at the top of the AFC North.



