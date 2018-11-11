AY: Tell me about your time up at A&M. Did you speak with the coaches? Who all did you hang out with? What did you think of the game?

Banks: It was a great game, and a great time. I spoke with Coach Mo and Coach Elko before the game. They tell me not just that they want me, but how much they need me.

Banks: Recruit wise I hung out with Kenyon (Green) and Eric (Young). They are awesome, great people. My mom enjoyed talking with the coaches, Coach Mo’s wife and Kenyon Green’s mom.

AY: What did your mom think of it all?

Banks: She loves it. She thinks it feels like home, and I get that feeling too...The recruiting class for 2019 is great. They are going to do great things. I see them winning a national championship within the next three years.

AY: I know you’re you haven’t made any decision yet, but could you see yourself being a part of that?

Banks: Oh yes, ma’am . Most definitely could see that happening...if everything works out It could be an amazing class, and I could make it even better.

AY: When you sat back and watched the game what do thing about the staff and how they work?

Banks: They are a brilliant staff. Coach Elko is one of the best defensive minds I’ve been around. Coach Fisher is one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around. While watching the game, I could see several times the corners struggling some. Kenyon would lean over and look at me and say, “there’s where we need you.”

Banks will be back in College Station for the UAB game this weekend.