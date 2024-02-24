Mathews, part of the vaunted 2022 recruiting class that has not come close to living up to expectations, moved into the starting lineup early in his sophomore season. He responded with a strong year, with 42 tackles, half a sack and his first career interception.

While Mathews did not enter the transfer portal when it opened in December, there were rumblings that he seriously considered doing so. Even after Mathews' solid year, new coach Mike Elko and his staff quickly indicated they were not going to solely rely on the safeties on campus, adding Trey Jones from Central Michigan, De'Rickey Wright from Vanderbilt and Marcus Ratcliffe from San Diego State. The Aggies also signed 4-star safeties Jordan Pride and Myles Davis as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Sources have also indicated that Mathews may not have been on the same page with the new coaching staff, including strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. After six weeks of the new offseason regimen, Mathews decided he'd rather leave the program and consider other options in two months.

With the departure of Mathews -- who would have likely started -- the Aggies have Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks and Jarred Kerr, along with Jones, Wright, Ratcliffe, Pride and Davis to man the safety and nickel positions.