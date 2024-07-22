“Coach Moffitt does an unbelievable job. He's a very tough love type of guy. If he taught me anything it was definitely mental toughness. Coach Moffitt, I love him to death. I think he's going to do a really good job over at A&M. I'm happy and excited for him. I think he's a very, very special person, a very, very special coach,” – LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

“I think both OU and Texas are storied programs. I think adding them into the SEC only does good for the game. It creates a more competitive environment in the already most competitive conference in college football.” – Nussmeier

“Obviously the guys on that team and the coaches and stuff, we have a little bit of history. I know them, they know me. It's not like a surprise, you know what I'm saying? It's going to be a fun game when we play them.” – LSU LB Harold Perkins on A&M

“Texas A&M is one of those teams every time you play them it's going to be a battle, it's going to be a fourth quarter game.” – South Carolina DT Alex Huntley

“I heard it's a hostile environment. That's pretty much what I heard. I know some players there and stuff. I'm definitely looking forward to playing in front of 100,000 or so. I can't wait.” – Missouri WR Luther Burden on playing at Kyle Field

“I heard Kyle Field gets pretty loud. I heard there's a lot of fans. I heard it gets rowdy, but I hear it's a great environment.

I'm excited. I get to play in a few different places that I haven't played yet this year. Obviously with the realignment and everything like that. Texas A&M being one of them.

I've heard a lot of great things. I've heard it's a hard place to play at. I'm sure it is, but I'm excited for it.” – MIssouri QB Brady Cook

“I would say my welcome to the SEC moment was really my freshman year going against like Texas A&M, just noticing, man, those guys are real big,” – Tennessee OL Omari Thomas

“Definitely looking forward to playing them again, get some revenge and looking forward to a big game.” – Mississippi State OL Albert Reese on A&M

“He was very funny. He was the smartest guy I ever met, ever. Leach was a great guy, he was very funny.” – Mississippi State LB John Lewis on the late Mike Leach

“Arkansas fans hate Texas more than they like themselves.” – Texas coach Steve Sarkisian

“So I would say he's probably right, you know,” – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Sarkisian’s comment

“Our focus is to embrace the hog.” – Pittman on his program

“We're going to have home games that are away from our university,” – Pittman on playing A&M in Arlington and Missouri in Little Rock

“My dad actually said he believed growing up that the Texas A&M game was bigger than the Red Rivalry game. I'm excited to have that game back and it's going to be cool, especially going to Kyle Field Thanksgiving weekend and that place is going to be rockin',” – Texas QB Quinn Ewers

“I don’t talk to anyone from Texas.” – A&M linebacker Taurean York

“I can remember an example when someone was late for team meetings, he said that he had car trouble. Coach Elko looked at him and made him get a receipt from AAA coming to replace his tire,” – A&M OL Trey Zuhn

“I have a Longhorn hanging in my room. It happens to be upside down.” – Zuhn, on that game

“I don’t know what you’re good at.” – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to Paul Finebaum

“Nic’s a dog…he’s different.” – A&M DT Shemar Turner on teammate Nic Scourton

“That first day workout when I first got to Arkansas almost called my mom and asked, ‘Is there any way I can go back to Commerce?’” – Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong on the shock of going from A&M-Commerce to the SEC last year

“Something he taught me was not to pay attention to external factors, and since he works at the stadium now and not the facility, he's an external factor, so I'm not really paying attention to him. He said, 'Don't listen to a guy who sits in his mother's basement and tweets all day, so I'm not going to listen to a guy who plays golf all day.” – Alabama OL Tyler Booker on former coach Nick Saban, who didn’t pick the Crimson Tide to play for the SEC championship