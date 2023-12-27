AggieYell.com's breakdown of the Texas Bowl matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State continues with a look at the Cowboys offense against the Aggie defense.

DJ Hicks will be one of many Aggies getting extended playing time tonight.

Oklahoma State two-deep

QB: #7, Alan Bowman; 6-4, 209; RS-Sr. #13, Garret Rangel; 6-2, 189; RS-Fr. RB: #0, Ollie Gordon II; 6-1, 211; So. #3, Jaden Nixon; 5-10, 185; RS-So. FB: #90, Braden Cassity; 6-2, 241; RS-Sr. #38, Jake Schultz; 6-3, 241; RS-Sr. WR: #17, Leon Johnson III; 6-5, 215; Sr. WR: #80, Brennan Presley; 5-8, 175; Sr. WR: #10, Rashod Owens; 6-2, 219; RS-Jr. #2, Talyn Shettron; 6-2, 195; RS-Fr. TE: #16, Josiah Johnson; 6-5, 235; RS-Sr. OR #82, Quinton Stewart; 6-2, 255; RS-Jr.

LT: #71, Dalton Cooper; 6-7, 311; RS-Sr. OR #67, Cole Birmingham; 6-5, 325; RS-Sr. LG: #73, Jason Brooks Jr.; 6-4, 298; RS-Jr. OR #68, Taylor Miterko; 6-6, 296; RS-Sr. C: #66, Joe Michalski; 6-4, 303; RS-Sr. #51, Austin Kawecki; 6-5, 281; RS-Fr. RG: #74, Preston Wilson; 6-5, 295; RS-Sr. OR #68, Taylor Miterko, 6-6, 296; RS-Sr. RT: #61, Jake Springfield; 6-5, 323; RS-Sr.; OR #67, Cole Birmingham; 6-5, 325; RS-Sr.







Texas A&M projected two-deep

DE:.#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So. #92, Malick Sylla; 6-6, 240; So. NT: #17, Albert Regis; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr. #99, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy; 6-3, 300; RS-Fr. DT: #13, DJ Hicks; 6-5, 290; Fr. #88, Samu Taumanupepe; 6-3, 380; Fr. DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr. #15, Rylan Kennedy; 6-4, 220; Fr.

WILL: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr. #40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So. MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr. #22, JD Davis; 6-1, 235; RS-Sr.

NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So. #25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr. CB: #19, Bravion Rogers; 6, 190; Fr. #16, Sam McCall; 6-1, 185; So.-TR. SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr. #33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So. FS: #2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So. #33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So. CB: #14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr. #9, Bobby Taylor; 6-1, 185; RS-Fr.

Injury (or portal) update

Texas A&M: DT McKinnley Jackson (undisclosed), CB Josh DeBerry (shoulder) and LB Edgerrin Cooper (NFL draft) are out. DT Walter Nolen, DT Isaiah Raikes, DE Fadil Diggs, DE LT Overton, CB Tyreek Chappell and CB Deuce Harmon have entered the portal and have left the program. Oklahoma State: WR Jayden Bray, WR Blaine Green and QB Gunnar Gundy have entered the portal.



Oklahoma State statistical leaders

Rushing: Gordon, 258 carries, 1,651 yards (6.3 YPC), 20 TD Nixon, 50 carries, 197 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD Passing: Bowman, 270-452 (59.7%), 3,058 yards, 13 TD, 12 INT Rangel, 17-32, 172 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Receiving: Presley, 89 catches, 839 yards (9.9 YPC), 6 TD Owens, 53 catches, 731 yards (13.8 YPC), 3 TD

Johnson, 29 catches, 453 yards (15.6 YPC), 1 TD





Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Cooper, 83 York, 66 Richardson, 59 Tackles for loss: Cooper, 17 Turner, 10.5 York, 8.5 Sacks: Cooper, 8 Turner, 6 York and Jackson, 3 Interceptions: DeBerry, 2 Five players with 1 Forced fumbles: Cooper and Turner, 2 Five players with 1 Fumble recoveries: Three players with 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: Oklahoma State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense Category Oklahoma State Texas A&M Total offense/yards allowed 421.2 YPG (39th nationally, 9th Big 12) 295 YPG (9th nationally, 1st SEC) Scoring offense/defense 29.5 PPG (53rd nationally, 8th Big 12) 21.3 PPG (32nd nationally, 3rd SEC) Rushing yards/yards allowed 156.9 YPG (66th nationally, 9th Big 12) 106.7 YPG (17th nationally, 1st SEC) Passing yards/yards allowed 264.2 YPG (36th nationally, 4th Big 12) 188.3 YPG (23rd nationally, 3rd SEC) Third down conversion percentage/defense 37.9% (75th nationally, 10th Big 12) 30.3% (12th nationally, 2nd SEC) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 87.7% (42nd nationally, 4th Big 12) 80.8% (40th nationally, 3rd SEC) Sacks allowed/sacks 1/game (8th nationally, 2nd Big 12) 3.5/game (4th nationally, 1st SEC) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 4.23/game (18th nationally, 1st Big 12) 8/game (4th nationally, 1st SEC) Time of possession 29:30 (77th nationally, 7th Big 12) 31:43 (26th nationally, 3rd SEC) Turnovers/forced 19 (82nd nationally, 11th Big 12) 11 (120th nationally, 13th SEC) Turnover +/- +2 (44th nationally, 5th Big 12) -2 (83rd nationally,11th SEC) First downs/allowed 274 (38th nationally, 8th Big 12) 185 (5th nationally, 1st SEC)

What the Cowboys want to do

They want to move with tempo and they'll likely want to run the ball with Ollie Gordon. And why not? He did win the Doak Walker Award. He's the center of the offense and the player A&M will have to contain first and foremost. Oklahoma State likes to pass off the run. They'll RPO and use a lot of play action. Two of their receivers have entered the portal, but their big play threat is Rashod Owens, who will be a problem for whoever A&M puts out there tonight. Bowman is not an accurate passer, but he likes to take his deep shots. That could be an issue for the Aggies, as it has been all year. To compound matters, Oklahoma State's offensive line has been excellent at not giving up sacks all season. Run the ball with Gordon and try to hit the deep ball. It seems pretty simple, but it may be all they need.

How the Aggies may counter