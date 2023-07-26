If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Since last season, he's seen All-American LB Drew Sanders, leading tackler Bumper Pool and outstanding center Ricky Stromberg head to the NFL -- and 27 players transfer out. Arkansas was just as busy brining players in through the portal, but the Razorbacks will look very different in 2023.

"We had to get some things fixed," Pittman said at SEC Media Days.

The changes went beyond players. Both defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left after last season, with Odom taking the head coaching job at UNLV and Briles moving to TCU. Pittman had kind words for both coaches during his opening statement.

"However, they left. And now we need to replace them, which we have," he continued.

Pittman said he and new offensive coordinator Dan Enos had worked together in 2015, when the Razorbacks put up more than 6,000 yards of offense under Bret Bielema. Travis Williams, the new defensive coordinator, was hired away from Central Florida and arrived with a reputation as a strong recruiter.

" I interviewed four or five guys (and) when I got done with him, I called Hunter Yurachek and told him, 'This is our guy.'," Pittman said. "In the portal world, coaching world, he's very aggressive, and I knew in the portal world, if we lost somebody, we could dang sure replace them."

The portal was of critical importance to the Razorbacks, as they will likely rely on a number of new faces to take over in the starting lineup.

"(We had) 19 additions from the portal. We addressed every problem that we felt like we had, whether that be starting or whether that be depth-wise, except the only position that we did not replace in the portal was running back," Pittman said.

The need to add a running back was a non-issue, as Arkansas returns one of the nation's best: Rocket Sanders, who ran for more than 1,400 yards last season.

"The one thing I'll say about Rocket is he's never been in trouble, class-wise, all his tutors, all the teachers love him. We do, too," Pittman said. "(He) gained another ten pounds, is running faster than he ever has and has had a great off-season."

Sanders will line up next to another preseason All-SEC selection in quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who is making his mark on the Arkansas record books.

"(Jefferson) is on the verge of setting, oh, at least, six, seven records. He's a great leader for us. Wonderful kid. Very proud of him. He is our leader," Pittman said. "He's our leader both on the offense and the defense. Obviously on one side of the ball, a lot of times you'll have leaders that are on that side of the ball. KJ is our team leader and we are awful happy that he is."

Pittman said the changes to the program have included some of his own, as he is looking to improve his job as the team's head coach.

"We have a lot of situational football to get fixed. We've worked on it. I've worked on myself," he said. "I won't go for it on fourth down very often. So I have to work on and see if we can get a little bit more in practice; at the same time we are helping the defense, analytics certainly has changed football. I have to get into it a little bit more than what I have in the past."