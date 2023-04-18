Portal giveth, portal taketh
Texas A&M has addressed one of its absolute need positions by adding a cornerback. At the same time, another corner from the 2022 class is leaving.
As soon as former Boston College cornerback Joshua DeBerry entered the transfer portal, Texas A&M expressed interest. The did so with good reason: the Aggies were in serious need of experienced talent at corner, and DeBerry was coming off of two highly productive seasons at BC. After an official visit over the weekend, DeBerry decided to pull the trigger and committed to A&M.
DeBerry had a phenomenal season in 2021, earning second-team All-ACC honors. He had 53 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 2 interceptions in 10 games. He was one of the highest-rated defensive backs in the entire conference.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pound defender saw his play slip somewhat in 2022, but still racked up 50 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 11 games. He had another 5 passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery. But all of the Eagles struggled as BC fell to a 3-9 record.
DeBerry largely played nickel at Boston College, but will likely play outside at A&M. He could, however, back up presumptive starter Bryce Anderson, who had an outstanding spring as he replaced Antonio Johnson in the lineup at nickel.
DeBerry's impact on A&M
This is a big get for the Aggies. They needed corners, and experienced ones at that. The Aggies now have five corners they think they can count on in DeBerry, Tyreek Chappell, Tony Grimes, Deuce Harmon and Sam McCall. They also have freshmen Jayvon Thomas and Bravion Rogers, and walk-on Kent Robinson turned heads this spring as well. They're not done in the portal by a long shot, but DeBerry will get a chance to prove he can play man coverage on the outside as part of A&M's corner rotation this fall.
Taylor departs
With DeBerry's arrival, the final remaining corner from the 2022 recruiting class announced his departure. Former Katy 4-star Bobby Taylor, a recruiting dynamo for the Aggies, Tweeted that he would be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
A Rivals 250 player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Taylor never saw the field for the Aggies. He suffered a knee injury after spring practice and his recovery lasted into the season, putting him behind a number of players who are no longer on campus. The Aggies revamped the corner group over the offseason -- a process that continued today -- but Taylor's struggles continued as he suffered another injury before spring ball concluded.