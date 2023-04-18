As soon as former Boston College cornerback Joshua DeBerry entered the transfer portal, Texas A&M expressed interest. The did so with good reason: the Aggies were in serious need of experienced talent at corner, and DeBerry was coming off of two highly productive seasons at BC. After an official visit over the weekend, DeBerry decided to pull the trigger and committed to A&M.

DeBerry had a phenomenal season in 2021, earning second-team All-ACC honors. He had 53 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 2 interceptions in 10 games. He was one of the highest-rated defensive backs in the entire conference.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound defender saw his play slip somewhat in 2022, but still racked up 50 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 11 games. He had another 5 passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery. But all of the Eagles struggled as BC fell to a 3-9 record.

DeBerry largely played nickel at Boston College, but will likely play outside at A&M. He could, however, back up presumptive starter Bryce Anderson, who had an outstanding spring as he replaced Antonio Johnson in the lineup at nickel.



