Post-spring check-in: LB
AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the linebackers.
Players who took part
Sophomore Taurean York (74 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 2023; Freshman All-American)
Junior Martrell Harris Jr. (7 tackles in 10 games)
Sophomore Daymion Sanford (4 tackles in 13 games)
Redshirt sophomore Scooby Williams (53 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles at Florida)
Sophomore Chantz Johnson (2 tackles in 13 games)
True freshman Jordan Lockhart
True freshman Tristan Jernigan
Transfers out after spring practice
Senior Alex Howard (transferred from Youngstown State in the winter)
Summer arrivals
Injuries
None reported.
Positives
York had another strong spring and became was named a team captain.
Sanford emerged after playing very little defensively last year and moved to the top of the depth chart at WILL with an excellent spring performance.
Williams had a solid performance after transferring from Florida.
Areas of concern
Experienced depth. But that's also an area that they addressed with the addition of DeShields, who will arrive in a few weeks.
Analysis
A&M ended up having an outstanding duo last season with York's emergence and Edgerrin Cooper going from average starter to All-American. Now that Cooper's gone to the Green Bay Packers, it's York's group to lead. For the first time in a while, the Aggies have some real depth at the position with DeShields coming in. Sanford looked outstanding this spring, showing off his speed and athleticism, and the future looks bright for Lockhart and Jernigan. This should be a solid unit in 2024.
Projected depth chart
WILL: DeShields'/Sanford
MIKE: York/Williams