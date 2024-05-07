Post-spring check-in: OL
AggieYell.com's look at the current state of the 2024 Texas A&M football team after the conclusion of spring practice and the closing of the transfer portal continues with the offensive line.
Players who took part
Redshirt junior Trey Zuhn (started all 13 games in 2023)
Sophomore Chase Bisontis (played in all 13 games)
Redshirt sophomore Mark Nabou (played in all 13 games)
Junior Ar'maj Reed-Adams (started all 13 games at Kansas)
Junior Kam Dewberry
Redshirt junior Dametrious Crownover (played in all 13 games)
Redshirt junior Deuce Fatheree (redshirted)
Redshirt freshman T.J. Shanahan (redshirted)
Redshirt sophomore Hunter Erb
Freshman Ashton Funk
Freshman Blake Ivy
Transfers out after spring practice
Redshirt junior Bryce Foster (started all 13 games in 2023)
Senior Derrick Graham (transferred from Troy before spring)
Redshirt freshman Colton Thomasson (redshirted)
Summer arrivals
Injuries
Redshirt junior Aki Ogunbiyi missed the entire spring recovering from offseason surgery.
Positives
The arrival of new offensive line coach Adam Cushing and an emphasis on technique appears to have met with a positive response from the linemen.
Zuhn established himself not only as the unquestioned left tackle, but as a team captain.
Reed-Adams immediately impressed and seems to have seized the right guard role already.
After struggling at right tackle last fall, Bisontis spent most of the spring at left guard and appeared to be much more in his element.
Limited last fall by his recovery from knee surgery, Shanahan returned with a vengeance this spring and got significant work at right guard and center.
Fatheree appears to be fully healthy and continues to battle with Crownover for the starting right tackle spot.
Areas of concern
With the departure of Foster, the Aggies need a new center. Nabou and Shanahan got plenty of work there in the spring, but Faaiu's addition is a clear indicator A&M wanted to check on other options.
The tackle position remains short-handed. With Graham leaving (he transferred to Tulane), the Aggies only have three reliable tackles in Zuhn, Crownover and Fatheree. Cushing reportedly likes all three of them and one can serve as a swing tackle, but it's still an uncomfortable position to be in.
Analysis
It looks like the Aggies have plenty of depth at guard, with Shanahan and Dewberry both capable of starting with little dropoff; Nabou can play all three interior positions as well. The tackles should be solid, but there is no margin for error injury-wise.
There are major questions: can Cushing fix the problems caused by two years of incompetent management by Steve Addazio, and how long will it take? Can he take a group of five players and make them into a solid single group? The individual talent is there, but it's useless if they can't work together.
Projected depth chart
LT: Zuhn/TBD
LG: Bisontis/Dewberry
C: Faaiu OR Nabou
RG: Reed-Adams/Shanahan
RT: Crownover OR Fatheree