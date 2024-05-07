The arrival of new offensive line coach Adam Cushing and an emphasis on technique appears to have met with a positive response from the linemen.

Zuhn established himself not only as the unquestioned left tackle, but as a team captain.

Reed-Adams immediately impressed and seems to have seized the right guard role already.

After struggling at right tackle last fall, Bisontis spent most of the spring at left guard and appeared to be much more in his element.

Limited last fall by his recovery from knee surgery, Shanahan returned with a vengeance this spring and got significant work at right guard and center.

Fatheree appears to be fully healthy and continues to battle with Crownover for the starting right tackle spot.