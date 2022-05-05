Post-spring review: WR

We definitely learned that Evan Stewart is a player. He not only pushed his way onto the first team midway through camp, but was the offensive MVP of spring practice. That’s quite remarkable for a mid-term enrollee on a very capable offense. He certainly looks like he’ll start, along with veteran playmaker Ainias Smith.

Moose Muhammad may not start, but he’s going to play a lot due to his ability to play all three receiver positions. He showed that his late-season performance last year wasn’t a fluke. Yulkeith Brown, who didn’t see much time last year, looked much more comfortable and could bring another boost of speed to the offense.

But the offense that looked like it was going to have a crop of big receivers now has to hope Marshall or Thomas is ready to go. Demas may have worn out his welcome, but he was still big, tall and talented. Chapman’s decision to leave was a surprise. Even with opportunities abounding, Kenyon Jackson couldn’t break through. Of the taller receivers on the roster at the start of the spring, only Devin Price looks like he may get on the field this fall.

Stewart and Brown could really help make this group more explosive. Marshall and Thomas could help as well. There’s reason for excitement, but fans can’t be blamed for wondering if A&M will ever get this group really sorted out.