{{ timeAgo('2022-05-05 14:19:47 -0500') }}

Post-spring review: WR

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the wide receivers

It didn't take long for Evan Stewart to prove he's the real deal.
Players participating

Redshirt senior Jalen Preston

Senior Ainias Smith

Redshirt sophomore Moose Muhammad

Junior Devin Price

Redshirt junior Kenyon Jackson

Redshirt junior Chase Lane

Sophomore Yulkeith Brown

Freshman Evan Stewart

Summer additions

Freshman Chris Marshall

Freshman Noah Thomas

Redshirt senior Hezekiah Jones (if healthy)

Positive developments

Moose Muhammad should play a lot in 2022.
• Stewart looked like an SEC starter immediately

• Muhammad continued his progression

• Brown showed significant improvement

• Lane returned from the injury that cost him most of 2021


Negative developments


• Caleb Chapman’s sudden transfer

• Demond Demas leaves the program

• The inability of any of the “bigger” receivers to break out

• Preston slipping back to the second team


The speed of Yulkeith Brown could make him a factor.
What we learned

We definitely learned that Evan Stewart is a player. He not only pushed his way onto the first team midway through camp, but was the offensive MVP of spring practice. That’s quite remarkable for a mid-term enrollee on a very capable offense. He certainly looks like he’ll start, along with veteran playmaker Ainias Smith.

Moose Muhammad may not start, but he’s going to play a lot due to his ability to play all three receiver positions. He showed that his late-season performance last year wasn’t a fluke. Yulkeith Brown, who didn’t see much time last year, looked much more comfortable and could bring another boost of speed to the offense.

But the offense that looked like it was going to have a crop of big receivers now has to hope Marshall or Thomas is ready to go. Demas may have worn out his welcome, but he was still big, tall and talented. Chapman’s decision to leave was a surprise. Even with opportunities abounding, Kenyon Jackson couldn’t break through. Of the taller receivers on the roster at the start of the spring, only Devin Price looks like he may get on the field this fall.

Stewart and Brown could really help make this group more explosive. Marshall and Thomas could help as well. There’s reason for excitement, but fans can’t be blamed for wondering if A&M will ever get this group really sorted out.

