Hopefully take off the gloves. The Aggies were inept offensively against Notre Dame and simply ground McNeese into oblivion, showing little to nothing in the process. After a terrible game against the Fighting Irish, Conner Weigman was very efficient against McNeese. But he didn't push the ball down the field, at least partly by design. Now they face a Florida defense that was absolutely shredded by Miami to the tune of 529 yards of total offense, including 385 yards through the air.

Now it's time for Weigman to step up and push the issue, and for his receivers to step up too -- especially with starting corner Ja'Keem Jackson a surprise scratch for this weekend. The Gators were not good against the pass last year, either, so it's not like Miami was a one-off. The question is, simply: can Weigman take advantage of this shortcoming?

Florida's extremely big up front -- the 449 pounds you see for Desmond Watson is not a typo. But they've still been run on, with Miami averaging 4.4 yards a carry on 33 attempts. Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are still going to be key elements of this game, and A&M's offensive line has to control the point of attack on early downs in order to keep the playbook versatile.

The Gators like to blitz with their linebackers, which could mean two things for A&M: you get your tight ends out in quick patterns undefended, and you've got to do a good job of pickups. In this case, it could mean a big day for Tre Watson, who's been underutilized so far. The blitz may also open up big gaps for Weigman to utilize in the run game, as Cam Ward did in Week 1.

If the Aggie offense has anything resembling capability, they need to break out this weekend. Watching the film of Florida's game against Miami, the Hurricane receivers were running deep through the secondary with nobody near them. Maybe A&M's receivers aren't that good. Maybe Florida's secondary has improved. Still, there should be opportunities to attack and get some chunk plays.