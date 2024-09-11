PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wMDhQREdRWTVIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTAwOFBER1FZNUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Texas A&M's offense vs. Florida's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Florida (1-1) with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gators defense.

Terry Bussey scored his first career touchdown last Saturday.
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 Central), Sept. 14

Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high of 89. Chance of rain 50%.

TV: ABC (Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore; Analyst: Jesse Palmer; Reporter: Katie George)

Texas A&M offensive depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215
Tight End
Number Name Class Height Weight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265
Wide receiver (X)
Number Name Class Height Weight

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

11

Jake Bostick

RS-So.-TR.

6-2

183
Wide receiver (SLOT)
Number Name Class Height Weight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180
Wide receiver (Z)
Number Name Class Height Weight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

73

Ashton Funk

Fr.

6-7

305
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

Florida defensive depth chart

Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Justus Boone

RS-Jr.

6-4

266

OR 24

Kamran James

So.

6-6

267

OR 94

Tyreak Sapp

RS-Jr.

6-3

272
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

21

Desmond Watson

Sr.

6-5

449

OR 99

Cam Jackson

Sr.

6-6

332

93

Michai Boireau

Fr.

6-5

351
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

88

Caleb Banks

RS-Jr.

6-6

325

11

Kelby Collins

So.

6-4

278
JACK
Number Name Class Height Weight

19

T.J. Searcy

So.

6-5

262

OR 34

George Gumbs Jr.

RS-Jr.

6-4

249

44

Jack Pyburn

Jr.

6-3

265
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

6

Shemar James

Jr.

6-1

229

5

Myles Graham

Fr.

6-1

228

OR 16

R.J. Moten

Sr.

6

229
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

10

Pup Howard

So.

6-4

238

or 15

Derek Wingo

Sr.

6-1

233

OR 29

Jaden Robinson

So.

6

200
SAM
Number Name Class Height Weight

34

George Gumbs Jr.

RS-Jr.

6-4

249

8

Aaron Chiles

Fr.

6-3

234

9

Ja'Markis Weston

RS-Sr.

6-3

235
STAR
Number Name Class Height Weight

13

Aaron Gates

RS-Fr.

6-1

196

OR 43

Alfonzo Allen Jr.

Jr.

5-11

197
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

3

Jason Marshall Jr.

Sr.

6-1

201

4

Teddy Foster

Fr.

6-1

181
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

14

Jordan Castell

So.

6-2

210

7

Trikweze Bridges

RS-Sr.

6-3

200
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

12

DJ Douglas

RS-Sr.

6

210

30

Gregory Smith III

Fr.

6-3

210
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

2

Ja'Keem Jackson

So.

6-1

189

27

Dijon Johnson

So.

6-1

200

26

Jameer Grimsley

Fr.

6-2

205

Injury update

Texas A&M: RB Rueben Owens (ankle) and C Mark Nabou (ACL) are out for the year.

Florida: DB Ja'Keem Jackson is out.

DB Asa Turner is out.

DB Ahman Cunningham is out.

DB Brayden Slade is out.

DL Jamari Lyons is out.

DB Sharif Denson is questionable.

DB Bryce Thornton is questionable.

EDGE TJ Searcy is questionable.

DB Devin Moore is questionable.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Weigman, 23-44, 225 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Reed, 5-11, 71 yards

Rushing: Moss, 29 carries, 154 yards (5.3 YPC), 3 TD

Daniels, 17 carries, 95 yards (5.6 YPC), 2 TD

Bussey, 2 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Allen, 7 catches, 100 yards (14.3 YPC)

Thomas, 4 catches, 38 yards, 1 TD

Walker, 6 catches, 31 yards

Florida statistical leaders

Tackles: James, 9

Four players with 8

Tackles for loss: Sapp, 3.5

Gumbs, 3

Boone, 1.5

Sacks: Sapp, 2

Three players with 1

interceptions: James, 1

Forced fumbles: Three players with 1


Head-to-head

A&amp;M's offense vs. Florida's defense
Category A&amp;M National/SEC rank Florida National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

32.5 PPG

59th, 12th

24 PPG

84th, 15th

Total offense/defense

387.5 YPG

74th, 11th

367 YPG

87th, 15th

Rushing offense/defense

239.5 YPG

24th, 5th

102.5 YPG

46th, 11th

Passing offense/defense

148 YPG

118th, 13th

264.5 YPG

112th, 16th

First downs/allowed

46

41st, 5th

40

92nd, 14th

3rd down conversions/

defense

42.9%

54th, 9th

44%

106th, 16th

Red zone %/ defense

86.9%

52nd, 9th

85.7%

71st, 12th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

2/game

5th, 1st

7/game

40th, 8th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1/game

32nd, 4th

2.5/

game

38th, 4th

Turnovers/

forced

2

62nd, 9th

2

62nd, 9th

Turnover +/-

EVEN

57th, 9th

-1

83rd, 13trh

Time of possession

29:02

82nd, 10th

26:00

115th, 14th

What A&M wants to do

Conner Weigman needs to step up his game further.
Conner Weigman needs to step up his game further.

Hopefully take off the gloves. The Aggies were inept offensively against Notre Dame and simply ground McNeese into oblivion, showing little to nothing in the process. After a terrible game against the Fighting Irish, Conner Weigman was very efficient against McNeese. But he didn't push the ball down the field, at least partly by design. Now they face a Florida defense that was absolutely shredded by Miami to the tune of 529 yards of total offense, including 385 yards through the air.

Now it's time for Weigman to step up and push the issue, and for his receivers to step up too -- especially with starting corner Ja'Keem Jackson a surprise scratch for this weekend. The Gators were not good against the pass last year, either, so it's not like Miami was a one-off. The question is, simply: can Weigman take advantage of this shortcoming?

Florida's extremely big up front -- the 449 pounds you see for Desmond Watson is not a typo. But they've still been run on, with Miami averaging 4.4 yards a carry on 33 attempts. Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are still going to be key elements of this game, and A&M's offensive line has to control the point of attack on early downs in order to keep the playbook versatile.

The Gators like to blitz with their linebackers, which could mean two things for A&M: you get your tight ends out in quick patterns undefended, and you've got to do a good job of pickups. In this case, it could mean a big day for Tre Watson, who's been underutilized so far. The blitz may also open up big gaps for Weigman to utilize in the run game, as Cam Ward did in Week 1.

If the Aggie offense has anything resembling capability, they need to break out this weekend. Watching the film of Florida's game against Miami, the Hurricane receivers were running deep through the secondary with nobody near them. Maybe A&M's receivers aren't that good. Maybe Florida's secondary has improved. Still, there should be opportunities to attack and get some chunk plays.

How Florida may try to counter

Stop the run and get their blitzers home. Florida may have some confidence in stopping the run after holding Samford to 1.7 yards a carry last weekend -- but that's Samford. Still, they will likely attack the line of scrimmage and try to put the Aggies behind the sticks early. Then they'll have to blitz again, because their secondary just isn't holding up.

The Aggie offensive line has looked much improved over the first two games, giving up just one real sack so far and four tackles for loss. Florida, for their part, did rack up four sacks last week -- again, against Samford. But Sapp and Gumbs, especially, have been able to make an impact in the opposing backfield.

James and Howard are used as blitzers a lot, and the Gators will bring their STAR as well off the edge. They'll try to overload a side or bring the linebackers late to confuse the quarterback, but blitzing is how they get pressure. Getting home will be critical, because they probably aren't going to want to leave their defensive backs out on an island for long.

Florida absolutely must win the line of scrimmage in order to win the game. They can't rely on their second level. Weigman needs to prove he can make plays under pressure, and the Gators almost certainly will do their best to make him feel it.

