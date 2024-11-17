Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

The Paine Net Lease Team was formed when Sam Noe, Texas A&M Class of 2016, partnered with John Paine in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas, Texas office. As commercial real estate brokers, the team exclusively focuses on facilitating the buying and selling of single-tenant net leased restaurant properties nationwide. For more information, visit their website www.painenetleaseteam.com or follow on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Yeah, it was a cupcake. And yeah, they were pretty vanilla. Yeah, they emptied the bench. But the problems that existed before this game didn’t go away and you may have had some new ones pop up.

It was, to put it mildly, disappointing. At times, it was infuriating. And now the Aggies find themselves having to get their act together after what was supposed to be a feel-good game.

Offensively, I guess you can’t gripe about 565 yards of total offense, especially when you pull your starters with 25 minutes or so left in the game. That’s the most yardage they’ve had in more than three years. But they also looked like they were just going through the motions for large parts of the game.

Marcel Reed had a pretty solid showing, going completing 20 of 31 passes for 268 yards, 2 TD and an interception. Clearly, he was given orders not to run much, because he only ran four times for 41 yards. He could have gotten a whole lot more. Reed’s development as a passer is still very much in progress, but he definitely made more good throws tonight than he has at any other point this year. But he also missed some potentially big plays and has to learn to put some touch on his passes. He’s kind of got a little touch of Calzada Disease in that every pass is coming out at 100%, whether it’s 5 yards or 50.

There is no longer a quarterback controversy. Conner Weigman was terrible tonight. He was 2-5 for 37 yards and an interception. He’s not seeing the field, he’s feeling ghosts in the pocket and he’s afraid to throw the ball. I’m beginning to think the injury against Auburn did more damage to his psyche than it did to his body, and then getting hurt early against Notre Dame didn’t help matters. He doesn’t even look like the same player.

Miles O’Neill, on the other hand, gave the A&M staff reason for optimism. He completed five of his six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He’s still got a long motion, but he showed really good accuracy and the big arm during his work late in the game. We still have to see what he can do against quality competition, but I was impressed by what I saw tonight.





We’ve been waiting for the tight ends to be big factors in the offense all season and tonight it finally happened. Reed said that they were surprised when New Mexico State came out and played a lot of Cover 3, but that left the middle of the field open. Tre Watson had 4 catches for 67 yards and an acrobatic hurdle of an NMSU defender, and Theo Ohrstrom had five catches for 111 yards as he just rumbled through defenders. Now A&M has shown the world what they can do with the tight ends, and that should make life simpler for the receivers.





Those receivers, really, didn’t do much tonight. Jahdae Walker had three catches for 48 yards, Noah Thomas had two catches and an acrobatic touchdown catch to start the scoring and Moose Muhammad caught a touchdown. Ashton Bethel-Roman had his first touchdown late in the game. But, since the tight ends were running free in the NMSU secondary, there wasn’t a need to force the ball to the wideouts.

A&M does, however, now have a problem at receiver. I’m guessing Cyrus Allen’s season is over. He may not have caught a lot of passes, but he picked up a lot of yards when he was targeted. That means Muhammad is likely moving back into the lineup in Allen’s spot. It could be a great story of redemption, but right now it just seems like A&M lost a weapon.

The running game was a mixed bag. Amari Daniels was great in his very brief appearance, picking up 84 yards on five carries and ripping off a 71-yard touchdown run. But EJ Smith just was not good. He couldn’t break a run against one of the nation’s worst rush defenses, one that Daniels lit up immediately. He stumbled over his own feet, tripped on his lineman’s feet, and didn’t take advantage of huge holes. He had 60 yards on 15 carries, with a long of nine. Frankly, I think I’d rather see AJ DiNota, because at least he gets downhill in a hurry and doesn’t dance around. I have to think Terry Bussey is going to get more reps at running back and they were just not going to show that tonight.

A&M averaged 7.3 yards per play and 6.1 yards a carry, so you can’t say the offensive line was bad. But TJ Shanahan had two key penalties, including one that killed a potential scoring drive (a false start on 4th and 2), and that wasn’t positive. Kam Dewberry had a better performance. The tackles were fine. A&M gave up two sacks when Weigman came in, but I think that was more on him than it was on the line.

My biggest complaint would be that Tyler White had to punt three times and two potential scoring drives ended with interceptions at or near the end zone. There should be no punts against an NMSU and you should never lose the turnover battle to them. A&M had the opportunity to blow the doors off of NMSU and lost focus.







