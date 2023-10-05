The Tide are run first, run heavy this year. In their win over Mississippi State, Alabama ran the ball 43 times and threw just 13. That’s a bit more one-sided than what they normally do, but you get the idea. They’ll run with a heavy dose of McClellan and Williams, but Milroe is also a key part of the running game. They have designed runs for him which usually go off tackle, but there are also quarterback draws right up the middle. He’s most dangerous when he scrambles and plays break down. He scored last weekend on a 53-yard run that was all him after his receivers failed to come open and the middle of the field opened up.

Even though Alabama wants to lean on teams with their big line and run, they are not incapable in the passing department. When they throw, they want big chunks and run very long patterns. Knowing that A&M has had trouble with the deep ball, that will likely be something they’ll look to exploit. On the other hand, that leaves Milroe in danger of taking hits or sacks because the line is subpar in pass blocking, as evidenced by the 20 sacks given up.

This is a classic old Alabama kind of offense, where they want to run, eat clock and then beat you over the top with their speedy outside receivers. It’s not the Tua/Mac Jones wide open offense we’ve seen in recent years. It hasn’t always been effective, but it is still very dangerous.