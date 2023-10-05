Preview: Alabama's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) and Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) continues with a look at the Crimson Tide offense against the Aggie defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Oct. 7
Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees
TV: CBS
Alabama two-deep
QB: #4, Jalen Milroe; 6-2, 220; So.
#15, Ty Simpson; 6-2, 203; RS-Fr.
RB: #2, Jase McClellan; 5-11, 212; Sr.
#5, Roydell Williams; 5-10, 214; Sr.
TE: #81, CJ Dippre; 6-5, 257; Jr.
#87, Danny Lewis Jr.; 6-5, 255; RS-Fr.
WR (Z): Jermaine Burton; 6, 194; Sr.
#19, Kendrick Law; 5-11, 201; So.
WR (X): #11, Malik Benson; 6-1, 195; Jr.
#7, Ja’Corey Brooks; 6-2, 195; Jr.
WR (H): #17, Isaiah Bond; 5-11, 182; So.
#6, Kobe Prentice; 5-10, 182; So.
LT: #74, Kadyn Proctor; 6-7, 360; Fr.
#57, Elijah Pritchett; 6-6, 312; RS-Fr.
LG: #52, Tyler Booker; 6-5, 362; So.
#69, Terrence Ferguson II; 6-4, 322; RS-So.
C: #56, Seth McLaughlin; 6-4, 305; Sr.
#58, James Brockermeyer; 6-2, 285; RS-So.
RG: #71, Darrian Dalcourt; 6-3, 320; Gr.
#77, Jaeden Roberts; 6-5, 316; RS-So.
RT: #65, JC Latham; 6-6, 360; Jr.
#54, Miles McVay; 6-6, 350; Fr.
Texas A&M two-deep
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#17, Albert Regis; 6-2, 325; So.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr.
#24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So.
#25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#11, Deuce Harmon; 5-10, 185; RS-So.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#9, Bobby Taylor; 6-1, 185; RS-Fr.
FS: #2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR.
#14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
Injury update
Alabama: OL Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is questionable. WR Jermaine Burton is probable but not near 100%.
Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) is likely out for the year.
Alabama statistical leaders
Rushing: McClellan, 67 carries, 326 yards (4.9 YPC), 3 TD
Williams, 48 carries, 242 yards (5 YPC), 1 TD
Milroe, 49 carries, 189 yards (3.9 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Milroe, 54-78 (69.2%), 838 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
Simpson, 6-11, 78 yards
Receiving: Burton, 8 catches, 189 yards (23.6 YPC), 2 TD
Bond, 12 catches, 179 yards (14.9 YPC), 1 TD
Niblack, 8 catches, 158 yards (19.8 YPC), 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Cooper, 30
York, 27
Nolen, 20
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 9
Nolen and Turner, 6.5
Sacks: Turner, 3.5
Cooper and Nolen, 3
Jackson and Russell, 2
Interceptions: DeBerry and Russell, 1
Forced fumbles: Turner, 2
Three players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Cooper, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Alabama
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
363.2 YPG (85th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
253.8 YPG (5th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
32.2 PPG (50th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
18.6 PPG (32nd nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
167.8 (54th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
96.2 YPG (20th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
195.4 YPG (103 nationally, 13th SEC)
|
157.6 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
46.3% (31st nationally, 4th SEC)
|
23.4% (3rd nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
94.1% (15th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
87.5% (92nd nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
20 (122nd nationally, 13th SEC)
|
(2nd nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
7.4 per game (116th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
9.8 per game (1st nationally)
|
Time of possession
|
30:08 (67th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
30:07 (69th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
4 (18th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
3 (119th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+4 (18th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
-4 (110th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
95 (85th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
66 (11th nationally, 1st SEC)
What Alabama wants to do
The Tide are run first, run heavy this year. In their win over Mississippi State, Alabama ran the ball 43 times and threw just 13. That’s a bit more one-sided than what they normally do, but you get the idea. They’ll run with a heavy dose of McClellan and Williams, but Milroe is also a key part of the running game. They have designed runs for him which usually go off tackle, but there are also quarterback draws right up the middle. He’s most dangerous when he scrambles and plays break down. He scored last weekend on a 53-yard run that was all him after his receivers failed to come open and the middle of the field opened up.
Even though Alabama wants to lean on teams with their big line and run, they are not incapable in the passing department. When they throw, they want big chunks and run very long patterns. Knowing that A&M has had trouble with the deep ball, that will likely be something they’ll look to exploit. On the other hand, that leaves Milroe in danger of taking hits or sacks because the line is subpar in pass blocking, as evidenced by the 20 sacks given up.
This is a classic old Alabama kind of offense, where they want to run, eat clock and then beat you over the top with their speedy outside receivers. It’s not the Tua/Mac Jones wide open offense we’ve seen in recent years. It hasn’t always been effective, but it is still very dangerous.
How A&M may counter
Do what you’ve done the last two weeks — get after the quarterback, but make sure you spy effectively. Milroe’s speed makes him a more dangerous runner than Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford or KJ Jefferson by a long shot. Still, consistent pressure is probably the best way to get after Alabama.
Milroe is making his sixth career start, and only his second road start. Starkville is not a fun place to play, but it won’t hold a candle to Kyle Field on Saturday. The Aggies will likely try to add to the disruption by throwing multiple looks at Milroe to confuse him and get him to see things that aren’t necessarily there. He had a relatively efficient game against Mississippi State, but was still sacked 4 times while throwing those 13 passes.
Alabama has had trouble keeping Milroe (or whoever is at quarterback) upright all season. A team that has 14 sacks in the last two games should be looking to take advantage of that first and foremost. It makes perfect sense to think that the attacking style we’ve seen the last couple of weeks will continue, especially if A&M can get Alabama in a 2nd and 3rd and long situation. That’s not where they want to be, and that’s exactly where the Aggies have been putting opponents over the last three games.