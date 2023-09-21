RPO you to death. This is the absolute centerpiece of their offense, even in third and long situations. That's why Thorne, an absolute non-factor in Michigan State's running game for three years, leads the Tigers in rushing. They will rotate a bunch of capable backs in to keep them fresh, but they want to run as much as humanly possible while still being up-tempo.

Thorne was brought in to be a game manager and be a fairly consistent passer, and so far he's going 1 for 2. He's managed the game pretty well, has completed 68% of his passes and gets the ball out quickly (quick outs and slants, mostly) to his receivers in the RPO game. But he's also thrown three interceptions and fumbled once, so consistency hasn't been there.

The Tigers have already turned the ball over 7 times this season, so ball control has not been their strong suit. They've also had a bad habit of turning the ball over in the red zone, which has them as a well below average team when they get inside the opponent's 20.

The threats in the passing game are Fair and Fairweather. Fair is the guy who has the speed to get deep and leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Fairweather is a talented tight end who averaged better than 15 yards a catch last year with a fair less effective passing game. He'll be a challenge for Jacoby Mathews and Demani Richardson.

Hugh Freeze has changed things up quite a bit, especially in the red zone, by bringing in backup quarterback Robby Ashford. Ashford leads the team with 4 rushing touchdowns and, while he's not a good passer at all, he's found ways to make things happen with his feet. But it's becoming more apparent what he's up to each week.

The Tigers aren't where a Hugh Freeze offense normally is, but they've still been effective. Odds are he'll have a trick or two up his sleeve this weekend.