Recruiting SitRep: RB

Texas A&M currently has the fourth-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.

Cibolo Steele's Jonathan Hatton Jr. is A&M's lone running back commit. (Photo by Parker Thune)

Departures after the 2025 season

Le'Veon Moss Amari Daniels EJ Smith

Potential 2026 RB pipeline

Potential 2026 RB pipeline (* means redshirt used) Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Committed Rueben Owens* Tiger Riden* Jonathan Hatton Jr Jamarion Morrow

The commit

How many backs does A&M need to add?

Two. Barring another injury, A&M will lose three of their top four backs, two of whom will be in the top three in rushing yards (Moss and Daniels). Again, barring injury, Riden and Morrow look like they may both redshirt -- at least, that's probably the plan. Hatton is plenty fast, but with his frame, he's similar to Moss. He's the bash. Now they need the flash.



Primary remaining targets

Edwards is rated the best back in the state and is a burner. He would certainly qualify as the flash. It looks like he's narrowed his list significantly, and Texas and A&M are the two at the top. Baker, in spite of being from the Atlanta area, is not seriously looking at Georgia or Georgia Tech. He's more interested in the foursome of Ohio State, A&M, Florida State and Clemson.

A closer look