Recruiting SitRep: RB

Texas A&M currently has the fourth-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.
Departures after the 2025 season
Le'Veon Moss
Amari Daniels
EJ Smith
Potential 2026 RB pipeline
The commit
How many backs does A&M need to add?
Two.
Barring another injury, A&M will lose three of their top four backs, two of whom will be in the top three in rushing yards (Moss and Daniels). Again, barring injury, Riden and Morrow look like they may both redshirt -- at least, that's probably the plan.
Hatton is plenty fast, but with his frame, he's similar to Moss. He's the bash. Now they need the flash.
Primary remaining targets
Edwards is rated the best back in the state and is a burner. He would certainly qualify as the flash. It looks like he's narrowed his list significantly, and Texas and A&M are the two at the top.
Baker, in spite of being from the Atlanta area, is not seriously looking at Georgia or Georgia Tech. He's more interested in the foursome of Ohio State, A&M, Florida State and Clemson.
A closer look
If I told you I was overly confident in A&M's chances in landing either Edwards or Baker at this point, I would be lying. I think Edwards is leaning to Texas (as he has for a year) and Ohio State is really making the push for Baker. BUT (and there's always a but), both are supposed to take official visits to Aggieland and stranger things have happened than a change of heart after a trip.
I would also bet the search doesn't stop for another back if Edwards and Baker head elsewhere. For instance, it looked like Riden was going to be the only back in the 2025 class for months, only for Morrow to flip from Missouri within the last 48 hours before the early signing period began.
A&M's going to find a second back, if they decide that's what they need. It's just a matter of who and from where.