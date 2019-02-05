According to a report in the Cincinnati Enquirer, Taylor intends to hire A&M offensive line coach Jim Turner to fill the same position with the Bengals. If Turner takes the job, he would not only be reunited with Taylor, who he worked with from 2008-11 at A&M. Taylor is also the son-in-law of Mike Sherman, who hired Turner at both A&M and with the Miami Dolphins.

Turner's reputation as a college line coach is stellar. After returning to A&M to coach under Kevin Sumlin two years ago, Turner retained his job when Jimbo Fisher arrived in December 2017. This season, he patched together an offensive line that gave up 35 sacks, but played noticeably better as the season progressed and led the way for Trayveon Williams, the SEC's leading rusher in 2018. A&M was 21st in rushing offense and 15th in total offense nationally last year, after being 77th and 56th, respectively, in those categories in 2017.

Turner has also been an outstanding recruiter. Known as the man who assembled one of the greatest college lines of all time -- Luke Joeckel, Jarvis Harrison, Patrick Lewis, Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Matthews -- four of Turner's recruits from his first stint at A&M were first round draft picks. He picked up where he left off upon his return, picking up 5-star Kenyon Green in the 2019 class, along with starters Dan Moore and Carson Green. He was responsible for all four of A&M's 4-star linemen in 2018 (Cole Blanton, Barton Clement, Tank Jenkins and Luke Matthews).

Turner's time in the NFL has been considerably less successful. He was fired in Miami and painted in an unflattering light by an NFL investigation in the wake of the bullying incidents involving former linemen Richie Incognito and Jonathan Martin.