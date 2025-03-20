Published Mar 20, 2025
Pre-spring practice press conferences
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

Here's what coach Mike Elko, quarterback Marcel Reed and cornerback Will Lee had to say as Texas A&M prepares to begin spring practice:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings