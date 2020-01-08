Rogers decides against adding to his legend, turns pro
Kendrick Rogers' totals on the football field for Texas A&M weren't eye-popping. But he'll be remembered for a long time anyway.
The junior wideout, who made a name for himself with amazing performances against LSU and Clemson in 2018 but had a very average 2019, announced Wednesday afternoon that he would become the fourth Aggie -- and second wideout -- to forego his senior season in favor of the NFL Draft.
Jeremiah 29:11. Thank you Aggieland for all the great memories. 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/TM1qVX11jl— Kendrick Rogers Jr (@KJ_13_) January 8, 2020
Rogers was quiet during his first two seasons at A&M, redshirting in 2016 and only catching 11 passes for 99 yards in 2017. He broke out in the second game of 2018 with a career-high 120 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 receptions against eventual national champion Clemson in the Aggies' 28-26 loss. Injuries hampered him for much of the rest of the year, but he was healthy for the season finale against LSU. The stats only show 3 catches for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he also caught a pair of 2-point conversions, including the game-winner in A&M's 74-72 win.
He finished the 2018 season with a touchdown in the Gator Bowl and totaled 27 catches for 336 yards and 5 TDs. Coming into 2019, he was mentioned by some scouts as a potential late first round draft pick, but had a disappointing junior season. He played in 12 games, starting seven, but was slowed again by injury and caught only 30 passes for 351 yards and 2 TDs.
In spite of the lack of production and injury history, Rogers' size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), speed, leaping ability and his reputation for making big plays in the clutch should get him a look at the next level.
Who will replace him?
The Aggies certainly have plenty of options, with a bunch of tall, athletic wideouts on the roster. The first to come to mind is 5-star Demond Demas, who would likely have fought for playing time anyway in his freshman season. Redshirt sophomore Caleb Chapman, who backed up Rogers this season, shouldn't be overlooked either. Redshirt freshman Dylan Wright has gotten bigger and stronger and could also be a factor.