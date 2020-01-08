The junior wideout, who made a name for himself with amazing performances against LSU and Clemson in 2018 but had a very average 2019, announced Wednesday afternoon that he would become the fourth Aggie -- and second wideout -- to forego his senior season in favor of the NFL Draft.

Rogers was quiet during his first two seasons at A&M, redshirting in 2016 and only catching 11 passes for 99 yards in 2017. He broke out in the second game of 2018 with a career-high 120 yards and 2 touchdowns on 7 receptions against eventual national champion Clemson in the Aggies' 28-26 loss. Injuries hampered him for much of the rest of the year, but he was healthy for the season finale against LSU. The stats only show 3 catches for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he also caught a pair of 2-point conversions, including the game-winner in A&M's 74-72 win.

He finished the 2018 season with a touchdown in the Gator Bowl and totaled 27 catches for 336 yards and 5 TDs. Coming into 2019, he was mentioned by some scouts as a potential late first round draft pick, but had a disappointing junior season. He played in 12 games, starting seven, but was slowed again by injury and caught only 30 passes for 351 yards and 2 TDs.

In spite of the lack of production and injury history, Rogers' size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), speed, leaping ability and his reputation for making big plays in the clutch should get him a look at the next level.