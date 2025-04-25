Scourton taken in the second round

After leading the Big Ten in sacks in 2023, Scourton -- a Bryan native -- transferred home for his junior season at Texas A&M. Expected to have a huge impact bookending first round pick Shemar Stewart, Scourton started off strong before tailing off in the second half of the season.

Scourton ended up with 37 tackles and an extremely impressive 14 tackles for loss, but only had 5 sacks. He racked up 3 1/2 of his five sacks in back-to-back weeks against Arkansas and Missouri, and didn't have a sack after he took down Garrett Nussmeier for half a sack in the second half of the LSU game on Oct. 26.

In spite of the late swoon, Scourton was still a first team All-SEC selection, a second team All-American according to Walter Camp and a semifinalist for the Butkus and Lombardi Awards.

The lack of production caused him to slip on NFL draft boards, but a slimmer and healthier Scourton had an outstanding Pro Day, reminding scouts what he's capable of.



