AggieYell - SEC goes to 10-game, conference only schedule, delays start date

In addition, the conference has moved the season's start date back to Sept. 26, which was the date of Texas A&M's matchup with Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington under the original schedule.

""This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The new schedule calls for a mid-season bye week for each team and a week off for all teams Dec. 12, with the SEC Championship Game now scheduled for Dec. 19. The SEC said the decision to limit the season to conference-only opponents was in response to the need for "maximum flexibility" as the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur," Sankey said.

The conference said the updated schedule will be released at a later date. If rumors surrounding the new schedule are accurate, the Aggies would add their two Eastern Division opponents for 2021 and 2022 to their schedules for this year. In that event, the Aggies would travel to Missouri and play Florida at home this year.