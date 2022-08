Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2021 stats: 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks in 8 games; freshman All-SEC

Projected 2022 role: In the two-deep at defensive tackle.

Turner looked a little slight for a defensive tackle in 2021. Not anymore. He absolutely looks the part now, and his speed and improved strength should make him a real problem for offensive linemen. Stewart put up a lot of stats in a little time last year, and he could fill up the box score in his second season.