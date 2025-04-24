Stewart heads to Cincinnati

Stewart, a 5-star member of A&M's star-crossed 2022 class, was ranked as the 30th player nationally by Rivals.com. He was one of the few players from that class to finish his career as an Aggie, and he had his best season in 2024 -- even it was well below expectations.

Stewart had 31 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season, raising his career sack total to 4.5. His tackles and tackles for loss numbers were career highs.

For his Aggie career, Stewart made 65 tackles, including 12 for loss, forced a fumble against Arkansas in 2024 and recovered two -- including one he returned for a touchdown against Mississippi State in 2023.

In spite of his middling numbers, Stewart shot up draft charts after dominating Senior Bowl practices and a remarkable performance at the NFL Combine, where he run the 40-yard-dash in 4.59 seconds at 267 pounds, had a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.

Stewart will reunite with former teammate McKinnley Jackson in Cincinnati, as the Bengals seem likely to lose Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson are in need of an edge rusher.