Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

2021 stats (at Clear Springs High School): 63 catches, 935 yards, 21 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

The fight for spots in the two deep remains a mad scramble at wideout, but one thing's for sure: Thomas is in the mix. The freshman has taken significant snaps with the second team and even some with the first as camp has worn on. His size and speed catch your eye quickly, and the Aggies need playmakers on the outside. He's a guy to watch as the season grows closer.