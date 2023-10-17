Taylor, a junior, averaged 16.3 points and 3.9 assists last season as the Aggies finished second in the SEC and were the runners-up in the SEC Tournament. He was named first-team All-SEC at the end of last season by the Associated Press and by SEC coaches.

Taylor's performance last season led to him earning the nod as the preseason SEC Player of the Year as selected by members of the media. He was also selected to the All-SEC first team.

Also receiving votes for SEC Player of the Year were Alabama’s Grant Nelson, Arkansas’s Trevon Brazile, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi.

Taylor was the only Aggie to be named to the first- or second-team All-SEC squads, as he became the first A&M player to earn a spot on a preseason All-SEC team since Robert Williams, now with the Portland Trail Blazers, did so in 2017.

The Aggie point guard's totals last year were extremely impressive, as he was one of just three NCAA D-I players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts. His 87.5% free throw percentage was the best in the conference, and he was third in scoring, fourth and assists and fifth in steals.

The preseason projected order of finish was also released Tuesday, with the writers picking A&M to come in second in the conference behind Tennessee. The Aggies beat the Vols 68-63 last season at Reed Arena.