Texas A&M's offense vs. Bowling Green's defense

If it ain't broke...

The Aggies have dominated two straight opponents by running right at them. They did it with Conner Weigman and they did it with Marcel Reed. Now they're facing a team that hasn't been able to stop the run in either of their first two games, either against Penn State (understandable) or Fordham (less so).

"There's some things where they're very, very strong at that's kind of our weaknesses a little bit," Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler said Monday.

The Aggies are averaging 6 yards a carry. Bowling Green is allowing 6.3 yards a carry. All of that points to A&M looking to run the ball, first and foremost. If Reed is the starter, which is expected, that becomes even more likely.

A&M shortened the game against Florida significantly by holding onto the football and grinding things out. The Aggies held onto the ball for nearly 38 minutes, which is tough to overcome anytime.

It sounds pretty simple, but sometimes the best gameplans are. The Aggies should come out, try to run the football and dominate the point of attack against a smaller defensive front, and then take some deep shots. Reed is capable of doing more, but if you don't have to, why would you?