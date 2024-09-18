Advertisement

Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

Texas A&M manhandled Florida in a way that Aggie fans have been waiting a long time for.

 • Mark Passwaters
Aggies chomp Gators in The Swamp, 33-20

Aggies chomp Gators in The Swamp, 33-20

Texas A&M walked into The Swamp and stomped the reeling Florida Gators 33-20, ending a 10-game road losing streak.

 • Mark Passwaters
Aggies venture into the swamp

Aggies venture into the swamp

Texas A&M visits Florida with Marcel Reed at the helm. Follow the game with AY here.

 • Mark Passwaters
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Can the Aggie defense cure what ails them against Florida? That's one question in a very heavy mailbag!

 • Mark Passwaters
Shemar Stewart looking for a W in trip home

Shemar Stewart looking for a W in trip home

Defensive end Shemar Stewart knows there's more at stake than just a trip back to his home state in playing Florida.

 • Mark Passwaters

Aggies chomp Gators in The Swamp, 33-20

Aggies chomp Gators in The Swamp, 33-20

Texas A&M walked into The Swamp and stomped the reeling Florida Gators 33-20, ending a 10-game road losing streak.

 • Mark Passwaters
Aggies venture into the swamp

Aggies venture into the swamp

Texas A&M visits Florida with Marcel Reed at the helm. Follow the game with AY here.

 • Mark Passwaters
Published Sep 18, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. Bowling Green's defense
Mark Passwaters
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. central, Saturday, Sept. 21

Weather: Hot, high of 97

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+ (Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein)



Texas A&M depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

11

Jake Bostick

RS-So.-TR.

6-2

183

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

Bowling Green depth chart

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Dontrez Brown

Sr.

6-3

300

38

Dierre Kelly

Sr.

6-2

275

Nose guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Anthony Hawkins

Sr.

6-2

295

55

Evan Branch-Haynes

Jr.

6-2

300

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

99

Ali Saad

Sr.

6-3

280

33

Jordan Porter

Sr.

6-4

270

RLB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Demetrius Hardamon

Sr.

6-4

245

23

Myles Bradley

So.

6

235

MLB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Brock Horne

Sr.

6-1

235

10

Donny Stephens

Jr.

6

230

WLB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Joseph Sipp Jr.

Jr.

6

225

8

Trent Simms

Sr.

6

225

SLB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

Charles Rosser

Sr..

6-3

230

15

Avi McGary

Sr.

6-2

195

NICKEL
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

0

Darius McClendon

Sr.

6-2

190

15

Avi McGary

Sr.

6-2

195

BC
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Edward Rhambo

So.

6-2

190

21

Todd Bumphis

Sr.

6

200

BS
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

CJ Brown

Sr.

5-11

195

32

Patrick Day

Sr.

5-11

195

FS
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Darius Lorfils

Jr.

6-2

190

12

Tracy Revels

RS-Fr.

6-1

185

FC
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Jordan Oladokun

Sr.

6

190

0

Darius McClendon

Sr.

6-2

190

Injury report

Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (right shoulder AC joint) is "day-to-day" according to coach Mike Elko.

C Koli Faaiu (undisclosed) is expected to play.

C Mark Nabou (ACL) is out for the year.

RB Rueben Owens (ankle) is likely out for the year.

Bowling Green: DT Dierre Kelly (undisclosed) is questionable. He did not play against Penn State.

LB Dametrius Hardamon (undisclosed) is also questionable. He has not played this year.


Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 16-27 (57.1%), 249 yards, 2 TD

Weigman, 23-44 (52.3%), 225 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: Moss, 47 carries, 264 yards (5.6 YPC), 3 TD

Daniels, 30 carries, 163 yards (5.4 YPC), 2 TD

Reed, 20 carries, 126 yards (6.3 YPC), 1 TD

Receiving: Allen, 10 catches, 181 yards, 1 TD

Watson, 3 catches, 45 yards

Muhammad, 3 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD

Bowling Green statistical leaders

Tackles: Sipp, 16

CJ Brown, 14

Rosser, 12

Tackles for loss: Hawkins, 2.5

Rosser, 2

Sipp and McGary, 1.5

Sacks: Rosser and Hawkins, 2

Sipp, 1

Interceptions: Jacorey Benjamin, 1

A&M's offense vs. Florida's defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankBowling GreenNational/MAC rank

Scoring offense/defense

32.7 PPG

54th, 11th

25.5 PPG

88th, 6th

Total offense/defense

421 YPG

51st, 8th

419.5 YPG

111th, 9th

Rushing offense/defense

263 YPG

9th, 2nd

208 YPG

120th, 11th

Passing offense/defense

158 YPG

118th, 14th

211.5 YPG

77th, 6th

First downs/allowed

73

13th, 5th

39

26th, 2nd

3rd down conversions/

defense

41.2%

65th, 11th

26.9%

23rd, 1st

Red zone %/ defense

90.9%

43rd, 7th

66.7%

22nd, 1st

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

2/game

3rd, 1st

5.5/ game

75th, 7th

Sacks allowed/sacks

.67/game

19th, 2nd

3.5/game

16th, 2nd

Turnovers/

forced

2

29th, 3rd

1

117th, 9th

Turnover +/-

+3

22nd, 2nd

-1

94th, 7th

Time of possession

31:56

37th, 3rd

29:42

75th, 6th

What A&M wants to do

If it ain't broke...

The Aggies have dominated two straight opponents by running right at them. They did it with Conner Weigman and they did it with Marcel Reed. Now they're facing a team that hasn't been able to stop the run in either of their first two games, either against Penn State (understandable) or Fordham (less so).

"There's some things where they're very, very strong at that's kind of our weaknesses a little bit," Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler said Monday.

The Aggies are averaging 6 yards a carry. Bowling Green is allowing 6.3 yards a carry. All of that points to A&M looking to run the ball, first and foremost. If Reed is the starter, which is expected, that becomes even more likely.

A&M shortened the game against Florida significantly by holding onto the football and grinding things out. The Aggies held onto the ball for nearly 38 minutes, which is tough to overcome anytime.

It sounds pretty simple, but sometimes the best gameplans are. The Aggies should come out, try to run the football and dominate the point of attack against a smaller defensive front, and then take some deep shots. Reed is capable of doing more, but if you don't have to, why would you?

How Bowling Green may try to counter

The Falcons want to get you to third down. If they can do that, then they have an advantage. They're aggressive, they blitz a lot and they've racked up some pretty good sack numbers already. They got Drew Allar of Penn State twice and had four tackles for loss against the Nittany Lions.

They go with what is essentially a 3-4, so they're fast. But they also got gouged in the running game last week. Some of it was from bad fits, but a lot of it was they were just getting blown off the ball. They have to adjust that quickly against A&M.

If they can get you behind the sticks, then they're tough. They're only allowing 26.9% of third downs to be converted -- the trick is just getting to third down. They're also tough in the red zone -- but Penn State hit them with two touchdowns from outside the 20.

The Falcons want to make Reed uncomfortable. They're a very experienced bunch and know their scheme well. But the question is, can they do it? They're giving up 6.3 yards a run so far, and that's not just damage from Penn State. Fordham lit them up on the ground too. Stopping A&M's running game has to be the priority. They may have to sell out to have a shot at it.

