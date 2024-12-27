Texas A&M's offense vs. USC's defense

Mix it up a little more than they did during the regular season. First, A&M is banged up at running back. Rueben Owens is playing tonight, but we don't know how far he can go. Same for Amari Daniels. USC's secondary was bad and their pass rush was very weak, and that was before they lost standout corner Jaylin Smith to the draft.

That means Marcel Reed needs to step up and get the passing game going. The Aggies will have all three of their starting receivers and we've seen that they can move the ball in the passing game when they focus on it. They protected Reed with conservative game plans, but now it's time to open it up. A&M should (and will) grind it out with the running game, but there should be an advantage for the Aggies throwing the ball if they get more aggressive.

If the Aggie offensive line protects well and Reed has time, he can hurt USC through the air or with his legs. A lot of the game depends on hiim.