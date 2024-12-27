Published Dec 27, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. USC's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

When, where, weather and TV

When: Friday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. central time

Where: SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Weather: Domed stadium

TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony)

Texas A&M depth chart 

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

16

Miles O'Neill

Fr.

6-5

220

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

4

Rueben Owens

RS-Fr.

6

205

22

EJ Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
Column 1Column 2Column 3Column 4Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

23

Ernest Campbell

Fr.

5-9

145

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Jabre Barber

Sr.-TR.

5-10

182

2

Terry Bussey

Fr.

6

195

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

87

Ashton Bethel-Roman

Fr.

6-1

177

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

70

Robert Bourdon

Fr.

6-6

295

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

50

Papa Ahfua

Fr.

6-4

295

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

73

Ashton Funk

Fr.

6-7

305

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

52

Blake Ivy

Fr.

6-4

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

USC depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Braylan Shelby

So.

6-5

265

10

Jamil Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

260

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

91

Gavin Meyer

RS-Sr.

6-3

290

94

Kobe Pepe

RS-Sr.

6-2

315

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

99

Nate Clifton

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-4

295

98

Devan Thompkins

RS-So.

6-5

285

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

49

Kameryn Fountain

Fr.

6-6

265

10

Jamil Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

260

WILL
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

18

Eric Gentry

Sr.

6-6

215

13

Mason Cobb

RS-Sr.-TR.

6

230

MIKE
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Sr.

6

231

23

Desman Stephens II

Fr.

6-3

233

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

14

Jacobe Covington

RS-Sr.

6-2

200

19

John Humphrey

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-2

196

Strong safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

0

Akili Arnold

RS-Sr.

6

200

15

Anthony Beavers Jr.

RS-Jr.

6-1

215

Free safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Kamari Ramsey

RS-So.-TR.

6

204

27

Bryson Shaw

RS-Sr.-TR.

6

190

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

17

DeCarlos Nicholson

RS-Sr.-TR.

6-3

195

22

Braylon Conley

Fr.

6

190

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Le'Veon Moss, 121 carries, 765 yards (6.3 YPC), 10 TD

Daniels, 139 carries, 661 yards (4.8 YPC), 8 TD

Reed, 107 carries, 501 yards, 6 TD

Passing: Reed, 121-198 (61.1%), 12 TD, 4 INT

O'Neill, 5-6, 51 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Thomas, 34 catches, 545 yards (16 YPC), 6 TD

Barber, 31 catches, 374 yards (10.7 YPC), 1 TD

Walker, 26 catches, 299 yards (11.5 YPC), 2 TD

USC statistical leaders

Tackles: Mascarenas-Arnold, 89

Cobb, 71

Arnold, 54

Tackles for loss: Gentry, 6.5

Ramsey, 5.5

Mascarenas-Arnold, 5

Sacks: Mascarenas-Arnold, 3

Four players with 2

Interceptions: Mascarenas-Arnold and Cobb, 2

Three players with 1

Forced fumbles: Ramsey, 2

Three players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Five players with 1

Players missing the bowl

Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (transferred to Houston)

OL TJ Shanahan (in the portal)

OL Aki Ogunbiyi (transferred to Colorado)

RB Le'Veon Moss (injury)

WR Moose Muhammad (opted out)

TE Jaden Platt (transferred to Arkansas)

OL Kam Dewberry (transferred to Alabama)

WR Cyrus Allen (injured/transferred to Cincinnati)

C Mark Nabou (injury)

USC: CB Jaylin Smith (opted out)

DE Sam Greene (transferred to Kentucky)

DT Elijah Hughes (in the portal)

S Zion Branch (in the portal)

DE Anthony Lucas (injured)


Head-to-head

A&M's offense vs. USC's defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankUSCNational/B1G rank

Scoring offense/defense

30.3 PPG

37th, 7th

23.5 PPG

56th, 12th

Total offense/defense

402.7 YPG

54th, 10th

371.6 YPG

70th, 14th

Rushing offense/defense

199.2 YPG

21st, 2nd

140.4 YPG

53rd, 13th

Passing offense/defense

203.5 YPG

93rd, 13th

231.2 YPG

90th, 13th

First downs/allowed

255

66th, 9th

238

62nd, 13th

3rd down conversions/

defense

45%

23rd, 5th

32.2%

14th, 1st

Red zone %/ defense

91.5%

17th, 3rd

82.9%

71st, 11th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

4.08/game

18th, 2nd

4.3/game

118th, 14th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.83/game

59th, 6th

1.67/game

90th, 13th

Turnovers/

forced

13

28th, 4th

16

69th, 9th

Turnover +/-

+4

44th, 8th

-2

77th, 11th

Time of possession

31:42

25th, 3rd

30:33

52nd, 10th

What A&M wants to do

Mix it up a little more than they did during the regular season. First, A&M is banged up at running back. Rueben Owens is playing tonight, but we don't know how far he can go. Same for Amari Daniels. USC's secondary was bad and their pass rush was very weak, and that was before they lost standout corner Jaylin Smith to the draft.

That means Marcel Reed needs to step up and get the passing game going. The Aggies will have all three of their starting receivers and we've seen that they can move the ball in the passing game when they focus on it. They protected Reed with conservative game plans, but now it's time to open it up. A&M should (and will) grind it out with the running game, but there should be an advantage for the Aggies throwing the ball if they get more aggressive.

If the Aggie offensive line protects well and Reed has time, he can hurt USC through the air or with his legs. A lot of the game depends on hiim.

How USC may try to counter

Attacking with their linebackers. Getting Eric Gentry back is huge for the Trojans; he led the team in tackles for loss in just four games -- which shows that 1) he's really good and 2) everyone else was bad. But teaming Gentry with Mascarenas-Arnold gives USC two outstanding linebackers who can do a lot of things.

USC's defensive line isn't very good, but their job is going to be to just hold the line of scrimmage and let the linebackers come after Reed and the backs. They know their secondary is depleted, so they may be even more aggressive than usual when it comes to blitzing.

One area where the Trojans have been elite is on third downs. They're the best in the Big Ten when it comes to getting off the field on third down and they're going to look to put A&M in second- and third-and long situations. A&M wants Reed to take control of this game, but USC wants to make it very difficult to do that.