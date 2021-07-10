The 2021 Aggies: Antonio Johnson looks to break out

Class: Sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

2020 stats: 14 tackles, .5 TFL, 1 pass defensed in 7 games (1 start)

Projected 2021 role: Co-starter at nickel

With the speed of a corner and the size of a safety, Johnson became an increasingly important part of the defensive rotation as last season went on. This year, big things are going to be expected from him right from the start. He could play some at safety, but it's likely he sees most of his action at nickel with Erick Young. With his combination of size and pass coverage skills, he could be a real problem for opposing offenses in passing situations.