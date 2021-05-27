The 2021 Aggies: Clemons looks to build off of 2020 success

Class: Super Senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

2020 stats: 14 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks in 5 games

Projected 2021 role: Starting defensive end

Clemons didn’t come out of the gate strong in 2020; his play was a lot better than that. He was a force in each of the first four games before an injury wiped out the rest of his season. Injuries have been a consistent problem for Clemons, but he showed last year that he can put up numbers when healthy. The Aggies need to improve their pass rush, and a full season of Clemons could seriously help them on that front.