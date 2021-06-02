 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Davis and his powerful leg return
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-02 13:09:03 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Davis and his powerful leg return

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with kicker Caden Davis.

There's no questioning the leg strength of Caden Davis.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2020 stats: 61 kickoffs, 53 touchbacks, 2 tackles

Projected 2021 role: Kickoff specialist, backup kicker

During A&M's spring game, Jimbo Fisher set up a situation specifically for Davis to have a shot at an extremely long field goal -- 56 yards. Davis hit it with room to spare, showing just how strong a leg he has. He'll get a shot at long field goals this year and continue to handle kickoffs as Seth Small remains the primary placekicker. But he'll be the guy, no questions asked, in 2022.

