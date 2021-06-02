The 2021 Aggies: Davis and his powerful leg return

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2020 stats: 61 kickoffs, 53 touchbacks, 2 tackles

Projected 2021 role: Kickoff specialist, backup kicker

During A&M's spring game, Jimbo Fisher set up a situation specifically for Davis to have a shot at an extremely long field goal -- 56 yards. Davis hit it with room to spare, showing just how strong a leg he has. He'll get a shot at long field goals this year and continue to handle kickoffs as Seth Small remains the primary placekicker. But he'll be the guy, no questions asked, in 2022.