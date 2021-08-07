The 2021 Aggies: Last hurrah for Grayson Reed
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Grayson Reed.
Class: Redshirt senior
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds
2020 stats: Played in 2 games before season-ending leg injury
Projected 2021 role: Backup offensive lineman
Reed has been absolutely snakebit by injuries since his senior year of high school. He's suffered ligament tears, all kinds of lingering injuries and then, finally healthy last year, he breaks his leg in a freak incident blocking on an extra point attempt. He missed the entire spring, but appears to be ready to give things one final shot this fall. It would be a feel-good story, and highly deserving, if he enjoyed a successful year in 2021.