The 2021 Aggies: Last hurrah for Grayson Reed

Class: Redshirt senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

2020 stats: Played in 2 games before season-ending leg injury

Projected 2021 role: Backup offensive lineman

Reed has been absolutely snakebit by injuries since his senior year of high school. He's suffered ligament tears, all kinds of lingering injuries and then, finally healthy last year, he breaks his leg in a freak incident blocking on an extra point attempt. He missed the entire spring, but appears to be ready to give things one final shot this fall. It would be a feel-good story, and highly deserving, if he enjoyed a successful year in 2021.