 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Trainor fighting for a starting spot
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 09:52:23 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Trainor fighting for a starting spot

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with offensive lineman Blake Trainor.

Blake Trainor will definitely be part of the offensive line two-deep in 2021.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 330 pounds

2020 stats: Played in one game

Projected 2021 role: Backup right tackle

Trainor has dealt with injuries and a veteran-laden lineup the past two seasons, but has his best shot at serious playing time this fall. While he's not the favorite to win the right tackle job, the massive redshirt sophomore hasn't allowed transfer Jahmir Johnson to walk away with it, either. And if an injury occurs at either tackle spot, Trainor will find himself on the field.

