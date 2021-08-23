The 2021 Aggies: Trainor fighting for a starting spot

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 330 pounds

2020 stats: Played in one game

Projected 2021 role: Backup right tackle

Trainor has dealt with injuries and a veteran-laden lineup the past two seasons, but has his best shot at serious playing time this fall. While he's not the favorite to win the right tackle job, the massive redshirt sophomore hasn't allowed transfer Jahmir Johnson to walk away with it, either. And if an injury occurs at either tackle spot, Trainor will find himself on the field.