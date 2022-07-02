The 2022 Aggies: Fadil DIggs aims for starting job at DE

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

2021 stats: 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 blocked kick in 12 games

Projected 2022 role: Starting defensive end

There are a lot of better-known players at defensive end than Diggs, but the former 4-star from New Jersey has worked his way out of the crowd and to the top of the depth chart. After serving as a primary backup last year, he moved into the starting lineup this spring and proved he was up to the task. In spite of all the talent the Aggies have up front, Diggs has shown he's ready for prime time.