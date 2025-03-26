Tuesday Practice Photo Gallery
More on legacy recruit Michael Brown's call for the Aggies
Hoops news, softball and tennis are all in this edition of the Weekend Wrap!
Inside the Aggies' star-studded weekend on campus
Texas A&M squandered a double-digit second half lead to lose 91-79 to Michigan.
The Aggies have picked up the commitment of 4-star Jonathan Hatton Jr. of Cibolo Steele.
More on legacy recruit Michael Brown's call for the Aggies
Hoops news, softball and tennis are all in this edition of the Weekend Wrap!
Inside the Aggies' star-studded weekend on campus