Turner heads to the Bears' den

A tough, physical -- sometimes too physical -- defensive lineman, Turner is a perfect fit for the Monsters of the Midway. And that is where his NFL career will begin, after he was taken in the second round (62nd pick overall) by the Bears Friday night in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After playing most of his first three seasons at defensive end, Turner moved to defensive tackle in 2024 and remained highly productive. He had 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while also forcing a fumble. For his career, Turner made 115 tackles and 22.5 TFL while adding 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023 after tallying 10.5 TFL and six sacks.

While Turner is capable of being a three-down defensive tackle, he has developed a reputation for being easy to provoke. He was ejected from A&M's loss at Ole Miss in 2023 and picked up multiple personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct this past season.

Turner will join fellow Aggie and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in Chicago as the Bears look to improve on a 5-12 2024 season in which they gave up 370 points.

Turner is the third Aggie taken in the draft, and all three have been defensive linemen. Shemar Stewart was taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by Nic Scourton going to the Carolina Panthers in the second round (51st overall).