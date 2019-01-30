Very early first look: Alabama
They're not going away. With an explosive offense and an easy schedule, the 2019 Crimson Tide will be back in the thick of things for the College Football Playoff.
Key returning players
QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Najee Harris, WRs Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, LBs Anfernee Jennings and Dylan Moses
Major losses (* indicates early entry for 2019 NFL Draft)
QB Jalen Hurts (Transfer-Oklahoma)
RB Damien Harris
RB Josh Jacobs*
LT Jonah Williams*
LG Lester Cotton
C Ross Pierschbacer
TE Irv Smith*
TE Hale Hentges
DE Isaiah Buggs
DT Quinnen Williams*
LB Christian Miller
LB Mack Wilson*
S Deionte Thompson*
CB Savion Smith*
Recruiting class
24 signees, 4 verbal commits (1st nationally)
Recruits who could play immediately
LB Christian Harris, OL Evan Neal and Amari Knight, TE Jahleel Billingsley, RB Trey Sanders, DE Antonio Alfano, CB Marcus Banks
2019 strengths (on paper)
The offense, especially the skill positions. This may be the most explosive group Alabama has ever assembled, and Tagovailoa has to be the early favorite for the 2019 Heisman. Najee Harris was the the #1 player in America three years ago, and the addition of Trey Sanders ensures the Tide keeps their 1-2 punch intact.
2019 weaknesses (on paper)
The defense, basically right up the middle. They’ve lost both inside linebackers, their superstar DT in Williams and their top defensive back in Thompson. Those are going to be tough shoes to fill.
The spotlight’s on
Moses and Jennings, because they’re two of the best and most experienced players left on defense; LaBrayan Ray and Phidarian Mathis, who will have to fill the void on the defensive line; whoever is going to play corner in place of Smith and a whole bunch of candidates to fill the holes at left tackle, left guard and center.
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 Duke
Sept. 7 New Mexico State
Sept. 14 @South Carolina
Sept. 21 Southern Miss
Sept. 28 Ole Miss
Oct. 5 BYE
Oct. 12 @Texas A&M
Oct. 19 Tennessee
Oct. 26 Arkansas
Nov. 2 BYE
Nov. 9 LSU
Nov. 16 @Mississippi State
Nov. 23 Western Carolina
Nov. 30 @Auburn
The schedule makers REALLY did Alabama a huge favor. They don’t play anyone of consequence for the first month-plus of the year and then have byes before their toughest games of the year, at A&M and LSU. If you’re a Tide fan, you love it. If you’re not, you think it’s BS. Add in no Georgia or Florida and trips to Mississippi State and Auburn in years that look like a rebuild and this is about as easy a schedule as they could pull.
For the first time in a while, it looks like there may be serious holes for Nick Saban to fill on this team. There’s still a ton of talent, but there are actual deficiencies — or so it seems. But with Tua back, a great recruiting class, a group of 4- and 5-star who populate the depth chart and an easy schedule, Alabama could go undefeated again in the regular season. The Aggies may be the only real threat to them in 2019.