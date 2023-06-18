Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Aggies closing in on commitment from 4-star receiver?

Jaylan Hornsby seems set on joining Texas A&M's 2024 recruiting class.

Even before Jaylan Hornsby arrived in Aggieland for his official visit this weekend, Texas A&M knew they were in good shape with him as he had released his top two of the Aggies and Penn State Friday. It now looks like it's a top one. From what we've heard from multiple sources, Hornsby intends to commit to A&M and the coaching staff will take his commitment. That would give A&M two wideouts in the class, along with fellow 4-star Debron Gatling. Hornsby's intentions may be known to the coaching staff, but he likely will not make his commitment public for a couple of weeks. Hornsby seemed to be doing a little bit of subtle recruiting Sunday evening, sending out a tweet to fellow weekend visitor (and wideout) Cam Coleman.

Ags work on closing Coleman

With the (likely) addition of Hornsby, A&M is still looking to take two, and maybe more, wideouts in the 2024 class to continue the rebuild of that group. One of the top targets on the list is high 4-star Cam Coleman, who officialled this weekend. Even though in-state Auburn had been a leader for some time, it's now thought the Aggies are ahead for Coleman and could be on the verge of snagging a verbal commitment. Adding Coleman and Hornsby, should it happen, would make this weekend and extremely strong one for the '24 class.

Aggies work to resolve potential issues with TJ Lindsey

The Aggies have led for IMG Academy DL TJ Lindsey for a couple of months, but there was a concern the departure of former player personnel director Kevin Mashack may have changed things. Lindsey still made his official visit to A&M this weekend and whatever issues that may have been there seem to have been resolved.

Bennett makes the cut at the U.S. Open