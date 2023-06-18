Weekend wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners
Aggies closing in on commitment from 4-star receiver?
Even before Jaylan Hornsby arrived in Aggieland for his official visit this weekend, Texas A&M knew they were in good shape with him as he had released his top two of the Aggies and Penn State Friday. It now looks like it's a top one.
From what we've heard from multiple sources, Hornsby intends to commit to A&M and the coaching staff will take his commitment. That would give A&M two wideouts in the class, along with fellow 4-star Debron Gatling.
Hornsby's intentions may be known to the coaching staff, but he likely will not make his commitment public for a couple of weeks.
Hornsby seemed to be doing a little bit of subtle recruiting Sunday evening, sending out a tweet to fellow weekend visitor (and wideout) Cam Coleman.
Ags work on closing Coleman
With the (likely) addition of Hornsby, A&M is still looking to take two, and maybe more, wideouts in the 2024 class to continue the rebuild of that group. One of the top targets on the list is high 4-star Cam Coleman, who officialled this weekend. Even though in-state Auburn had been a leader for some time, it's now thought the Aggies are ahead for Coleman and could be on the verge of snagging a verbal commitment. Adding Coleman and Hornsby, should it happen, would make this weekend and extremely strong one for the '24 class.
Aggies work to resolve potential issues with TJ Lindsey
The Aggies have led for IMG Academy DL TJ Lindsey for a couple of months, but there was a concern the departure of former player personnel director Kevin Mashack may have changed things. Lindsey still made his official visit to A&M this weekend and whatever issues that may have been there seem to have been resolved.
Bennett makes the cut at the U.S. Open
Just two starts into his professional career, Texas A&M's Sam Bennett made the cut at the U.S. Open. In fact, he was the only golfer to be in the top 10 after 36 holes at both The Masters and the U.S. Open this year.
Unfortunately, as in Augusta, the third round proved to be Bennett's undoing, as he slid down the leaderboard. He shot a 79 Saturday, knocking him out of contention. He rebounded with a 71 Sunday, finishing at +5 and tied for 43rd.