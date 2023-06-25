Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Unofficial visitors highlight weekend

Drelon Miller returned to Aggieland this weekend.

While A&M played host to three official visitors this weekend (more on them in a second), two critical unofficial visitors were on campus as well.

Silsbee wideout Drelon Miller, who is scheduled to announce his commitment to either A&M, LSU or USC later this week, was a surprise visitor over the weekend with his family in tow. He did the photoshoot and met with the coaching staff, all positive signs for a player preparing to commit. Miller is one of the most sought-after recruits on the board for A&M, so his addition would be very big. Evans, A&M's first commit for 2024, has been looking around at the likes of Florida and TCU in recent weeks. But he has seemed much firmer in his commitment over the past 10 days and made a return trip to A&M this weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lVQXV0cUNaN0UiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JVUF1dHFDWjdFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlYWx5biBF dmFucyAoQGRlYWx5bjFrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2RlYWx5bjFrL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyNzg5OTI0MTIxMTMzMDU3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Evans has become a lot more vocal in support of A&M on social media lately, including pushing Miller. At the Rivals Camp in Dallas, Evans told me he would be pushing for Miller to commit to join the Aggies.

Official visitors

Melissa DE Nigel Smith made his official visit this weekend, and he arrived on a devastatingly sad day: his position coach-to-be, Terry Price, passed away shortly before his arrival on campus. He was an OU lean before, and it's hard to see, with the loss of coach Price, how A&M overcomes that.

Ferrelli picked up an offer when he camped two weeks ago and quickly came back on an official. Even with Jordan Lockhart and Tristan Jernigan committed and the Aggies looking good with TyAnthony Smith and Deebo Atkins, A&M would likely take his commitment anyway if Ferrelli decides he wants to go that route.

The Converse Judson product is getting close to making a decision, and it looks like it's between A&M, USC and Texas. Getting him in before he makes a call was important, and it's anyone's guess where he goes right now.

Other unofficial visitors

The Aggies played host to Tulsa Union CB Devon Jordan on Saturday for an unofficial visit. OU is seriously after him, but it seems like the trip was enough to get him to return for at least another look.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBhbWF6aW5nIHVub2ZmaWNpYWwgdmlzaXQgd2l0aCBUZXhh cyBBJmFtcDtNIHllc3RlcmRheSwgYW5kIEkgY2Fu4oCZdCBub3Qgd2FpdCB0 byBiZSBiYWNrIG1hbvCfkY3wn4++8J+koCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9USlJ1c2hpbmcyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VEpSdXNoaW5nMjA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hCR0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQkdBPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JlY3J1aXRfdW5pb25mYj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmVjcnVpdF91bmlvbmZiPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM1JlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPbjNSZWNydWl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNDb2xlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSaXZhbHNDb2xlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWjFldG94 WWVFWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1oxZXRveFllRVo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRGV2b24gSm9yZGFuIChARGV2b25Kb3JkYW4yMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXZvbkpvcmRhbjIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyNzM5 NDI2NTc1ODMxMDQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjQsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jordan's recruitment could well pick up. Even though A&M remains in good shape with Timpson's Terry Bussey (who officialed at Texas this weekend), Dickinson CB Rodney Bimage committed to Arizona State Friday. The Aggies are still checking out as many corner prospects as they can.

A&M also hosted Katy Jordan's VanKeith Brown on an unofficial trip. Brown runs in the low-to-mid 4.4s and has offers from TCU, Nebraska, K-State, Cal and others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5aW5nIEZvciBBbiBTRUMgU2Nob29sIGluIFRleGFzID8/IEdy ZWF0IFRpbWUgSW4gQWdnaWVsYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HaWdFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dpZ0VtPC9hPiDwn5GN8J+PvSAuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3JhaWdEYW1leXVuZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ3JhaWdEYW1leXVuZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJQZXRyaW5vP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaEJQZXRyaW5vPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQVJST3h5 aFJMNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FSUk94eWhSTDY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVmFuS2VpdGggQnJvd24gKEB2YW5fYnJvd25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Zhbl9icm93bl8vc3RhdHVzLzE2NzI2NzE0NTky NTU0MjI5Nzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK