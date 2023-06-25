Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners
Unofficial visitors highlight weekend
While A&M played host to three official visitors this weekend (more on them in a second), two critical unofficial visitors were on campus as well.
Silsbee wideout Drelon Miller, who is scheduled to announce his commitment to either A&M, LSU or USC later this week, was a surprise visitor over the weekend with his family in tow. He did the photoshoot and met with the coaching staff, all positive signs for a player preparing to commit. Miller is one of the most sought-after recruits on the board for A&M, so his addition would be very big.
Evans, A&M's first commit for 2024, has been looking around at the likes of Florida and TCU in recent weeks. But he has seemed much firmer in his commitment over the past 10 days and made a return trip to A&M this weekend.
Evans has become a lot more vocal in support of A&M on social media lately, including pushing Miller. At the Rivals Camp in Dallas, Evans told me he would be pushing for Miller to commit to join the Aggies.
Official visitors
Melissa DE Nigel Smith made his official visit this weekend, and he arrived on a devastatingly sad day: his position coach-to-be, Terry Price, passed away shortly before his arrival on campus. He was an OU lean before, and it's hard to see, with the loss of coach Price, how A&M overcomes that.
Ferrelli picked up an offer when he camped two weeks ago and quickly came back on an official. Even with Jordan Lockhart and Tristan Jernigan committed and the Aggies looking good with TyAnthony Smith and Deebo Atkins, A&M would likely take his commitment anyway if Ferrelli decides he wants to go that route.
The Converse Judson product is getting close to making a decision, and it looks like it's between A&M, USC and Texas. Getting him in before he makes a call was important, and it's anyone's guess where he goes right now.
Other unofficial visitors
The Aggies played host to Tulsa Union CB Devon Jordan on Saturday for an unofficial visit. OU is seriously after him, but it seems like the trip was enough to get him to return for at least another look.
Jordan's recruitment could well pick up. Even though A&M remains in good shape with Timpson's Terry Bussey (who officialed at Texas this weekend), Dickinson CB Rodney Bimage committed to Arizona State Friday. The Aggies are still checking out as many corner prospects as they can.
A&M also hosted Katy Jordan's VanKeith Brown on an unofficial trip. Brown runs in the low-to-mid 4.4s and has offers from TCU, Nebraska, K-State, Cal and others.
One of the top running backs in the nation for 2025, Blaylock has been targeted early by the Aggies and they had him and his family (his dad, Derrick Blaylock, was a running back for the Chiefs and Jets in the early 2000s) up for a visit this weekend. It seems like they're in strong shape with the 4-star, even if he's not closing on a decision.