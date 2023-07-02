Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

A&M has rapidly rebuilt its wideout room, both for this year and next.

A&M throws down gauntlet in NIL fight with NCAA

Last week, the NCAA released a memo, addressed to member schools, which outlined a more concrete strategy when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness for student-athletes. The letter, in part, said that NCAA regulations should supersede state laws and school foundations are prohibited from being involved in NIL. It seemed very clearly aimed at the12th Man Foundation's 12th Man+ program and similar ones adopted by other universities. Yesterday was July 1, and a new Texas law setting standards for the state and barring punishment from the NCAA for those universities following state law came into effect. It did not take A&M long to announce which side they'd be following.

A&M has now started its own NIL unit, as well as the AMPLIFY exchange, which can connect businesses directly with student-athletes for potential opportunities. "Through the exchange you will either register as an individual or a business, to be reviewed by the Texas A&M NIL Unit," A&M said in its explanation of the exchange. "Registered businesses can search, filter and connect with student-athletes directly to discuss NIL opportunities." Instead of backing away from NIL, A&M has become even more actively involved in it. They have, at the very least, thumbed their nose at the NCAA and others will almost certainly follow suit. Depending on how the NCAA responds, this could be a make or break scenario for the collegiate athletics ruling body. A clash between A&M and the NCAA seems inevitable.

Aggies pick up one of the best bats in the portal

Charlie Pagliarini, a third-team All-American this past season at Fairfield of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, announced his commitment to A&M in a social media post Saturday. His stats from last year are extremely impressive -- 399, 24 HR, 97 RBI. He'll be a fifth-year senior, so he'll be at A&M for a year if he doesn't go pretty high in the draft. He is currently playing in the new MLB Draft summer league, but it seems like his fielding may knock him down in the draft to the point where he plays next season for the Aggies. He could play first, third or left field.

Recruiting hot streak restocks WR room

It wasn't that long ago that A&M was down to five scholarship receivers on the roster. Then they added Raymond Cottrell and Micah Tease in the 2023 class, then added Jordan Anthony and Jahdae Walker through the transfer portal. Now, even though they are likely to take more receivers, they've picked up enough on their recent hot streak that they'll be able to replace Ainias Smith, Jalen Preston and (likely) Moose Muhammad when they depart after this season. The Aggies already have three receivers committed for 2024: Georgia 4-star Debron Gatling, Silsbee 4-star Dre'lon Miller and, as of Saturday evening, New Jersey 4-star Jaylan Hornsby. Barring transfers, A&M could enter 2024 with Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Tease, Cottrell, Anthony, Walker, Gatling, Miller and Hornsby at receiver. That group would include a 5-star and seven 4-stars (Walker was unranked). A&M remains in contention for 5-star Micah Hudson and 4-stars Cam Coleman and Ernest Campbell.

Recruiting class jumps up the Rivals charts