No. 3 Texas A&M came into this weekend preparing to face what appeared to be their toughest opponent to date -- No. 6 Vanderbilt. Instead, the Aggies blasted the Commodores in three straight games and made a strong statement that they are the nation's best team.

The Aggies run-ruled Vanderbilt Friday night 15-0, delighting the Blue Bell Park crowd with five home runs. Sluggers Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery each hit two homers, driving in 10 of the 15 runs between them. First baseman Ted Burton added a 2-run shot.

Ace Ryan Prager (7-0) held the Commodores to just 4 hits over 7 innings, striking out 10 while not walking a batter.

On Saturday, it was more of the same. Third baseman Gavin Grahovac led off the bottom of the 1st with a solo homer and the Aggies were off to the races again, putting up 5 runs in the inning.

That would be more than enough for starter Tanner Jones (3-1), who pitched his best game for the Aggies to date. He held Vanderbilt scoreless for 7 1/3 innings, giving up 6 hits and walking a batter while striking out 5. Reliever Evan Aschenbeck finished the 9-0 shutout with 1 2/3 innings of hitless work, striking out 3. It was the first time the Commodores had been shut out in back-to-back games in 29 years.

Vanderbilt would not be shut out Sunday, as the Commodores jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the 2nd and chased starter Justin Lamkin. Reliever Chris Cortez (5-1) helped A&M right the ship, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out 8.

The Aggies clawed back and took the lead in the bottom of the 5th, with a 3-run homer by shortstop Ali Camarillo being the big blow. The Aggies flipped a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead in that inning, then added on to finish off a dominating weekend with a 12-6 win.

While A&M was mopping the floor with Vanderbilt, No. 1 Arkansas lost two of three games at Alabama and No. 2 Clemson dropped a series to unranked N.C. State. That means the Aggies, with their 32-4 record, will likely be the top team in the nation when the updated rankings are released Monday.